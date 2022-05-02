Marlborough, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, announced today that it will present new preclinical data on PH-894 for use in adoptive cell therapy (ACT) at the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, which is being held May 16-19, 2022 in-person in Washington, D.C. and virtually.

Poster Details are as follows:

Title:                       

Self-Delivering RNAi Targeting BRD4 (PH-894) Improves the

Phenotype of HER2-CAR-T Cells During Expansion

Author:                   

Benjamin Cuiffo, et al.

Abstract Number:   

222

Session:                   

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics I

Session Date and Time:

Monday, May 16, 2022 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM EDT

Location:                       

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall D

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and the tumor microenvironment. The Company's goal is to develop powerful INTASYL therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

