MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 8, 2020 /PRNewsire/ – Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on intratumoral therapy with self-delivering RNAi at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, June 12, 2020.
The call will feature a presentation by KOL Professor Caroline Robert, M.D., Ph.D., of the Gustave Roussy Institute, on the promising new avenues to treat melanoma patients. Surgery combined with adjuvant immunotherapy remains the current standard of care for locally advanced melanoma, however, it is associated with both a high risk of recurrence and significant drug toxicities. Due to these risks, there has been increased interest in novel treatment options such as neoadjuvant immunotherapy and intratumoral immunotherapy. The presentation will include the scientific and clinical rationale for intratumoral neoadjuvant therapy and the role that INTASYL technology can play in such therapeutic approaches. Dr. Robert will also provide an overview of the design for a planned study for the neoadjuvant use of PH-762 administered by intratumoral injection in patients with advanced resectable melanoma. Dr. Robert will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call.
In addition, the Phio management team will provide a corporate update on its PH-762 pipeline product as it relates to the planned clinical study. The Company will also discuss recently published data exemplifying that INTASYL based products are ideally suited for novel therapeutic approaches such as neoadjuvant intratumoral immunotherapy.
KOL Call Details:
Topic:
Intratumoral neoadjuvant therapy with self-delivering RNAi
KOL (speaker):
Professor Caroline Robert, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Dermatology Unit at Gustave
Date:
Friday, June 12th @ 8am Eastern Time
Dial-in numbers:
1-877-407-4018 (U.S. domestic) / 1-201-689-8471 (international)
Conference ID:
13703530
Webcast:
Caroline Robert, M.D., Ph.D., is the Head of the Dermatology Unit at Gustave Roussy and co-director of the Melanoma Research Unit at INSERM 981 Paris-Sud University. She trained at the Paris V University, France, and completed a research fellowship at Harvard, Brigham & Women's hospital in Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy. She chaired the melanoma group of the European Organization for the Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) from 2014 to 2017 and she is a board member for the European Association of Onco-Dermatology (EADO), the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), the European Association of Dermato-Venereology (EADV) the French society of Dermatology and Venereology (SFD), the American Society of Oncology (ASCO) and the American Association of Clinical Research (AACR). Her main focuses of interest are clinical and translational research on melanoma, immunotherapy and targeted therapy, as well as the study of the cutaneous adverse events of anticancer agents. Dr. Robert has coordinated many national and international clinical trials of targeted therapy and immunotherapy for melanoma patients, from phase I to III. She has authored more than 325 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals, including several publications on new treatments for metastatic melanoma. Her recent work has focused on identification of new biomarkers for immunotherapy and targeted therapies of patients with melanoma.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and/or the tumor micro-environment. Our goal is to develop powerful INTASYL therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the results of our preclinical studies, future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, the impact to our business and operations by the recent coronavirus outbreak, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the SEC. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release.
