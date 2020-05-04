MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced dates for new data to be presented in abstract presentations at three upcoming medical meetings, as well as a management presentation at an investor conference in Spring 2020.
American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2020 Annual Meeting
Title:
Adoptive Cell Therapy don't over engineer it; Alternatives to gene editing to improve cell-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer
Date:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Presenter:
Dr. Simon P. Fricker
Abstract number:
1179
* This will be a virtual event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program
Title:
Intratumoral use of self-delivering RNAi to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and boost the antitumor response
Date:
Friday, May 29, 2020
Presenter:
Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn
Abstract number:
e15206
* This will be a virtual event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II
Title:
Intratumoral delivery of mPH-804 (TIGIT targeting INTASYL compound) inhibits tumor growth and confers an inflammatory tumor microenvironment
Date:
Monday, June 22, 2020
Session Title:
Immune Checkpoints 2
Presenter:
Dr. Simon P. Fricker
Abstract number:
5745
* This will be the second of two AACR virtual annual meeting events being held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Sachs Associates 6th Annual Digital Immuno-oncology Innovation Forum
Date:
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Time:
1:00 p.m. CST
Presenter:
Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn
Location:
Free registration for the event is available (click here) or visit the Phio website (click here)
* This will be a virtual event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The poster presentations and the corporate presentation will be made available under the "Investors – Events and Presentations" section of the Company's website approximately one hour after each event.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and/or the tumor micro-environment. Our goal is to develop powerful INTASYL therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the results of our preclinical studies, future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, the impact to our business and operations by the recent coronavirus outbreak, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the SEC. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release.
