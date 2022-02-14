PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HeroZona Foundation, Equality Health Foundation and the Phoenix Suns are excited to announce they will be honoring healthcare heroes from across the Valley during the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.) in Phoenix on Tuesday, Feb. 15. At the event, leaders in Arizona who have demonstrated a commitment to keeping Arizonans safe and healthy through the COVID-19 pandemic will be invited and recognized at the team's Ring of Honor suite.
"Since the early days of the pandemic, healthcare professionals both here in Arizona and across the nation have served as the first line of defense for our communities," said Jason Rowley, president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns. "While we owe these heroes a debt of gratitude we can never fully repay, we are proud to have the opportunity to recognize their contributions and sacrifice."
Organizations being honored include Adelante Healthcare, Mesa Unified School District, Grant Park, Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, Panda Pediatrics, Wooten Healthcare, Passport Health, Phoenix Union School District, Roosevelt Elementary School District #66, Phoenix Vice Mayor and District 8 City Councilman Carlos Garcia, SBHIS, Helping Families in Need, Campesinos Sin Fronteras, Valle Del Sol, Family Tree Healthcare, Phoenix Fire Department, Wesley Community and Health Centers, Revive Community Health, Vincere Cancer Center, Equality Care Center, Walgreens, Sonora Quest Laboratories and Arizona State University Biodesign.
"The State of Arizona Department of Health Services, Maricopa County Public Health, and many nonprofits and organizations teamed up to create solutions for the community during these unprecedented times," said Aaron Bare, Herozona Foundation Co-Founder and Co-Director of the OneCommunity Initiative. "We are excited to be part of the solution and celebrate all those that put long hours in during lockdown and stood on the front line to serve the community."
The OneCommunity Initiative, created by the HeroZona and Equality Health Foundations, focuses on reaching diverse, underserved communities, and aims to track demographic data to identify disparity gaps and ensure that the coronavirus vaccines and tests are distributed fairly.
"We truly appreciate the dedication, compassion, and sacrifice our community partners made in this battle against COVID-19," said Tomás León, Equality Health Foundation President. "Together, we ensured equitable access to life-saving testing, vaccines, and social support in diverse communities hardest hit by this pandemic."
"Thanks to the amazing healthcare leaders we're honoring today, many Arizonans have the resources needed to stay safe against coronavirus," says U.S. Army Desert Storm Veteran and Herozona Foundation Co-Founder, Alan "AP" Powell. "We're excited to celebrate those who stepped up to keep all communities healthy."
For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.
About the HeroZona Foundation
The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.
About the Equality Health Foundation
The Equality Health Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to leveling the healthcare playing field in culturally diverse and underserved communities. The Foundation works to expand access to care, accelerate health education, and eliminate healthcare inequalities so that everyone in the community has an opportunity to lead healthier and longer lives. For more information, visit https://www.equalityhealthfoundation.org.
About Suns Legacy Partners, LLC
Suns Legacy Partners, LLC operates the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, and Footprint Center. The Suns are Arizona's original professional sports franchise anchored by 2021 Coach of the Year Monty Williams, 2021 Executive of the Year general manager James Jones and a roster featuring future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and All-Star Devin Booker. The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury are celebrating its 25th season led by Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Footprint Center in the heart of downtown Phoenix, recently underwent a $245 million transformation, making it the preeminent destination for sports and entertainment in the southwest and a living laboratory for sustainability.
