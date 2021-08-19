PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix Technology Group LLC (Phoenix), a leading provider of advanced ophthalmic imaging solutions, announced today that it is has joined the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) Valued Supplier Scheme to provide imaging systems to ophthalmologists and physicians in developing countries so that they can better screen for diseases and abnormalities in the eye.
The Phoenix ICON™ is a wide-angle retinal imaging system that delivers stunning, high-resolution, high-contrast images – on both light and dark retinas. The patented ICON employs a single objective lens and interchangeable light modules and is available in both cart-based and portable (Phoenix ICON™ GO) systems.
"Phoenix is committed to providing high-resolution, wide-field retinal imaging to physicians around the world," said J. Scott Carr, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix. "We are excited to partner with IAPB to make our innovative retinal imaging technology available to non-profit organizations that might not otherwise be in position to acquire them, yet whose mission is identical to clinicians in developed countries: to do everything they can to prevent blindness."
Phillip Hoare, IAPB Valued Supplier Scheme Manager adds, "We (IAPB) are thrilled to welcome and feature the Phoenix Technology ICON wide angled retinal imaging systems on the IAPB Valued Supplier Scheme Website. There is a huge requirement for such technologies in the low resourced countries our members work in. Our Valued Supplier Scheme connects buyers in low and middle income countries, with the most advanced technologies in the ophthalmic industry, and helps them make informed decisions to care for their patients. The Phoenix ICON retinal imaging system is a stellar example of a valued and trusted supplier."
Phoenix has also launched a refurbished equipment program that will be available to IAPB partners. Through the program, lightly used ICON cameras that were deployed in recent clinical trials are refurbished to like-new factory standards. These systems offer clinical teams the same, trusted technology, with a one year warranty, at favorable prices. For more information on the refurbished program, click here.
To read more about the IAPB and Phoenix' supplier partnership, click here.
About Phoenix Technology Group: Phoenix Technology Group empowers people to see: we empower researchers to see more in their fight to prevent blindness; we empower clinicians to see more in their fight to save sight. We do that by providing clinicians and researchers around the world with stunning retinal images, coupled with timely and accurate data about the retina and the eye. Founded by Bert Massie, Ph.D., inventor of the first digital camera for pediatric retinal imaging, our company created the Phoenix MICRON™ platform for in-vivo imaging of animals in eye research. Phoenix MICRON is the standard of excellence for researchers worldwide: ten of the top twelve research institutions employ a Phoenix MICRON solution. In 2017, the company launched to great acclaim the Phoenix ICON™ platform which reinvented wide-field retinal imaging for human clinical applications. Phoenix ICON delivers stunning high-contrast, high-resolution images, with quality you can see and data you can trust. Recognizing that telemedicine is the future of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) screening, in 2018, Phoenix launched the Phoenix CONNECT™ platform, which today is the most widely adopted telemedicine platform for ROP screening. The CONNECT platform connects the nursing, ophthalmology, and neonatology teams to enable delivery of the best care by facilitating timely expert screening of babies in any NICU. And, the platform implements a proven screening workflow that generates critical photo documentation to enhance treatment determination and reduce risk.
About IAPB: The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) is the overarching alliance for the global eye care sector with 150 members worldwide drawn from NGOs and civil society, corporate organisations, professional bodies and research and eye care institutions.
The IAPB Valued Supplier Scheme is a platform to source and compare eye health products and technologies. It is widely recognised as the go to procurement resource for NGO members, their respective partners, government bodies, trusts and large funders, charity and university eye hospitals.
The List provides a carefully evaluated range of technologies from valued and trusted suppliers. All the products listed score well against our assessment criteria and are worthy of consideration when deciding which product to purchase.
Media Contact
Jen King, Phoenix Technology Group, +1 408-234-3687, jen.king@phoenixtech.com
SOURCE Phoenix Technology Group