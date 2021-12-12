PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Since we opened in West LA in 2014, we have been honored to help patients from all over the greater LA area. But driving over an hour to get to and from appointments can be problematic for those with pelvic health concerns. Our new Pasadena location will better serve the needs of our patients coming from East LA." said Stephanie Prendergast, MPT, Cofounder at PHRC Los Angeles.
Jillian Giannini, PT, DPT will lead the Pasadena location. Jillian received her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from California State University, Northridge, along with becoming both yoga and Pilates certified. In 2020-2021 Jillian underwent The Resilience Toolkit Certification Program to become a Certified Facilitator of The Resilience Toolkit. This encompasses techniques to help educate patients to build awareness of stress cycles and management tools. In addition, Jillian recently underwent an advanced 12-week course on pelvic floor physical therapy for pregnant and postpartum patients.
With her pelvic floor physical therapy, peripartum physical therapy, and Yoga, Pilates, and Resilience Toolkit certification, Jillian provides comprehensive care for all persons wanting to optimize their pelvic health and eradicate pain and dysfunction.
The physical therapists at the Pasadena location will be able to help patients with:
- Pelvic Pain Syndromes (vulvodynia, vestibulodynia, vaginismus, interstitial cystitis/painful bladder syndrome, endometriosis, chronic pelvic pain syndrome, hard-flaccid syndrome, and pudendal neuralgia)
- Pregnancy preparation, birth preparation, postpartum rehabilitation
- Surgical Preparation and Rehabilitation (pelvic floor reconstruction/pelvic organ prolapse repairs, hysterectomy, prostatectomy, gender-confirming surgeries/revisions, cesarean section, and total hip replacement)
- Pelvic Organ Prolapse
- Urinary and Bowel Symptoms (urinary and bowel urgency, frequency, hesitancy, pain, leaking, constipation)
- Sexual Function Concerns (painful sex, diminished or absent orgasm, post-ejaculatory pain, erectile dysfunction, altered sensations)
- Transgender health services and surgical preparation and rehabilitation
Yoga and Pilates will also be available to help patients address a variety of pelvic health concerns.
About PHRC
The Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center (PHRC) is a multi-city company of highly trained and specialized pelvic floor physical therapists committed to helping people optimize their pelvic health and eliminate pelvic pain and dysfunction. Whether it is in-person or online, the PHRC team is here for you.
PHRC provides a variety of integrative services to patients, as well as online webinars for Physical Therapists. In 2020, PHRC launched its Digital Health and Mentoring program, helping more than 400 people internationally.
Founders Stephanie Prendergast, MPT, and Elizabeth Akincilar, MSPT, have co-authored the chapter Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Assessment for Vulvodynia in the textbook Female Sexual Pain Disorders. Most recently, their work has been featured in Insider Magazine.
Virtual sessions are available with PHRC pelvic floor physical therapists via video platform, Zoom, or phone. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit the digital healthcare page. To schedule an in-person appointment, please contact PHRC directly.
Media Contact
Pelvic Health & Rehabilitation, Pelvic Health & Rehabilitation, +1 (424) 293-2305, kristin@pelvicpainrehab.com
SOURCE Pelvic Health & Rehabilitation