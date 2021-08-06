ENCINITAS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pelvic Health Rehabilitation Center, a leader in pelvic health, has announced that they will continue training Kenyan physical therapists in the first women's health program taught in Kenya.
Pelvic Health Rehabilitation Center, an authority in pelvic floor physical therapy and women's health as a whole, joined the Jackson Clinics Foundation in 2020 to aid the first women's health training program taught to physical therapists in Kenya. With three of their top educators, PHRC leads the last module of the first group and plans their return to instruct three additional groups of health students.
PHRC's part in the Jackson Clinics Foundation's Kenya Training Project is to instruct, mentor, and educate future Kenyan medical professionals to diagnose pelvic pain. By training medical professionals that have limited access to resources, PHRC hopes to improve pelvic healthcare and eliminate common pelvic-related issues for women around the world. In this two-week training module, students are able to collect resources, gather essential knowledge, and interact with experts that specialize in pelvic health.
The goal of the Kenya Training Project is to train Kenyan medical professionals to sustain the course, PHRC plans to train three additional groups of students before exiting the program, ensuring that women all over Kenya have access to proper health care and pelvic pain diagnosis. In upcoming modules, previous students will return as student-instructors to get comfortable with teaching others to effectively diagnose pelvic floor dysfunction. Each module will allow the students more participation until reaching the fourth module, where the health students will lead the instruction. This will let them take the reins and feel confident continuing the course for years to come.
The ability to properly diagnose and treat pelvic floor dysfunction is critically needed in areas all over the world to relieve pain and improve the quality of life of women. Approximately one-third of women will experience pelvic pain in their lifetime and it can take years to reach a conclusive diagnosis. Programs like this give medical professionals the resources needed to alleviate and treat pelvic pain effectively so pain is not prolonged.
About PHRC
PHRC provides a variety of integrative services to patients, as well as online webinars for Physical Therapists. In 2020, PHRC launched its Digital Health and Mentoring program, helping more than 400 people internationally.
Founders Stephanie Prendergast, MPT, and Elizabeth Akincilar, MSPT, have co-authored the chapter Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Assessment for Vulvodynia in the textbook Female Sexual Pain Disorders. Most recently, their work has been featured in Insider Magazine.
Virtual sessions are available with PHRC pelvic floor physical therapists via video platform, Zoom, or phone. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit the digital healthcare page. To schedule an in-person appointment, please contact PHRC directly.
