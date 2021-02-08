LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center (PHRC), a leading pelvic floor physical therapy organization, has announced they will be launching PHRC Connection, a complimentary program for all PHRC patients that provides comprehensive access to staff and the PHRC pelvic health community through an innovative digital platform. The program will be released on March 1st, 2021 across all nine PHRC locations.
"As the largest multi-city pelvic floor physical therapy organization in the country, we are uniquely positioned to best help our patients. And patients tell us often that knowing they are not alone in their pelvic health treatment makes the bumpy journey easier. The PHRC Connections digital platform will bring us together so we can all help one another live our best lives," said Stephanie Prendergast, MPT, Cofounder at PHRC Los Angeles.
The PHRC clinical team has a wide range of interests and specialties within the field of pelvic health. This enables staff to provide more support and build a community of people that are restoring their pelvic health, at all stages of the process.
The new PHRC Connections program will provide patients with access to a closed and private group where they remain anonymous in a HIPPA compliant platform. Patients can log in anytime to view helpful resources in a number of areas, including:
Bi-monthly webinars on a wide range of pelvic floor symptoms, causes, and treatments
Expert interviews with urologists, gynecologists, pain management doctors, surgeons, psychologists, integrative health providers, nutritionists, and other experts
Meditation, mindfulness, yoga, pilates, TRX, and other fitness classes that are pelvic floor safe friendly, whether there is pelvic pain or other types of pelvic dysfunction (live and recorded)
Recipe and meal planning ideas for healthier living
And much more! Stay tuned to the PHRC blog and social media for updates and details
About PHRC
The Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center (PHRC) is a multi-city company of highly trained and specialized pelvic floor physical therapists committed to helping people optimize their pelvic health and eliminate pelvic pain and dysfunction. Whether it is in-person or online, the PHRC team is here for you.
PHRC provides a variety of integrative services to patients, as well as online webinars for Physical Therapists. In 2020, PHRC launched its Digital Health and Mentoring program, helping more than 400 people internationally.
Founders Stephanie Prendergast, MPT, and Elizabeth Akincilar, MSPT, have co-authored the chapter Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Assessment for Vulvodynia in the textbook Female Sexual Pain Disorders. Most recently, their work has been featured in Insider Magazine.
Virtual sessions are available with PHRC pelvic floor physical therapists via video platform, Zoom, or phone. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit the digital healthcare page. To schedule an in-person appointment, please contact PHRC directly.
###
Media Contact
Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center, +1 (424) 293-2305, kristin@pelvicpainrehab.com
SOURCE Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center