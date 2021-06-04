MERRIMACK, N.H., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Male pelvic floor dysfunction is more prevalent than people realize. Research shows pelvic floor PT can help men with various symptoms," said PHRC Co-founder Stephanie Prendergast.
Chronic Prostatitis (CP) and Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome (CPPS) accounts for 90% of prostatitis cases in outpatient clinics. Additionally, CP and CPPS are the most common urologic diseases in men, affecting between 2% and 16% of the worldwide population.
Erectile dysfunction affects up to 87% of men after prostatectomy.
Additionally, the prevalence of Urinary Incontinence after radical prostatectomy is widely reported, ranging from 2% to 60%.
Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy at PHRC can help men suffering from pelvic pain, urinary dysfunction, bowel dysfunction, sexual dysfunction, prehab and rehab around prostatectomy in all 9 of our clinics. During an evaluation, a Physical Therapist will review your history and symptoms with you. Short and long-term goals are created and physical therapy treatment will take place 1 to 2 times per week for approximately 12 weeks.
Our experienced team creates a home exercise program for you and is available to coordinate your recovery with other members of your treatment team.
About PHRC
The Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center (PHRC) is a multi-city company of highly trained and specialized pelvic floor physical therapists committed to helping people optimize their pelvic health and eliminate pelvic pain and dysfunction. Whether it is in-person or online, the PHRC team is here for you, with nine locations across California and the New England area.
PHRC provides a variety of integrative services to patients, as well as online webinars for Physical Therapists. In 2020, PHRC launched its Digital Health and Mentoring program, helping more than 400 people internationally.
Founders Stephanie Prendergast, MPT, and Elizabeth Akincilar, MSPT, have co-authored the chapter Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Assessment for Vulvodynia in the textbook Female Sexual Pain Disorders. Most recently, their work has been featured in Insider Magazine.
Virtual sessions are available with PHRC pelvic floor physical therapists via video platform, Zoom, or phone. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit the digital healthcare page. To schedule an in-person appointment, please contact PHRC directly: https://pelvicpainrehab.com/
Media Contact
Pelvic Health & Rehabilitation Center, Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center, +1 4242932305, kristin@pelvicpainrehab.com
SOURCE Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center