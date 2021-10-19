PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just two months before her wedding in 2015, physical therapist Arianne Missimer got a devastating diagnosis--the nerve problem she had noticed in her calf turned out to be a stage 3 cancerous tumor in her right thigh.
But the wedding went on and so did Missimer--through surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Remarkably, she began training for an appearance on the TV show American Ninja Warrior while still undergoing treatment.
Today she is cancer free, a health and fitness leader and author of a book, Rise Up, to inspire others to take control of their health and well being.
Rise Up, available for purchase on Amazon is the "story of a young woman's journey of triumph, the human spirit and healing through mindset, nutrition and movement that took her all the way from rape and cancer to TV's most intense competition, American Ninja Warrior."
"I have poured my heart out into this book," Missimer said, "in the hopes that it will empower and inspire individuals to appreciate their health and the gift of movement, to be the best version of themselves and have the strength to Rise Up."
Missimer, a doctor of physical therapy, a registered dietitian and founder of The Movement Paradigm in Downington, PA, has always been athletic. She was a gymnast in her childhood years and then an avid basketball player through high school.
She also has had previous experience with cancer--she lost her brother to who suffered as a youth and ultimately died from.
A Human Movement Specialist, Missimer holds numerous movement–based certifications and was awarded "2015 NSCA Sports Medicine Rehabilitation Specialist of the Year" and "2011 Recognized Young Dietitian of the Year." She has delivered dozens of speeches, including a TedX Talk. She raised more than $50,000 for cancer research in honor of her brother.
The Movement Paradigm is based on three pillars--mindset, nutrition and movement--and addresses the underlying causes, not just the symptoms, of health issues.
"I've realized that my purpose is to help change lives and help people take ownership of their health, " Missimer recently told Online Today. "I want to do that from a holistic perspective."
