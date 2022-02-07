TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Our world-class surgeons at Physician Partners of America (PPOA) provide long-lasting pain relief to patients from Florida to California, helping those suffering from debilitating pain conditions get their lives back. But none of these surgeries would be possible without our talented team of anesthesiologists. PPOA is excited to expand our anesthesia department with the help of Dr. Ron Hayes and his latest clinic, Red Reef Anesthesia Company.
Dr. Hayes is a nationally recognized leader in anesthesiology, coming to PPOA after a 30-year career in Chicago, Illinois. There, he founded one of the area's largest anesthesia groups, which covered service for eight hospitals and two ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Dr. Hayes also practiced at several renowned hospitals in the Chicago area, including Presence, Franciscan St. James, The Methodist Hospitals, and OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
In 2019, Dr. Hayes retired from his practice, moved to South Florida, and joined the PPOA team as Senior Vice President of Anesthesia Services. "I'm honored to join the elite pain management professionals at PPOA," said Dr. Hayes. "They come to work every day and change our patients' lives for the better, and I'm honored to help lead the team as part of such a worthy cause."
Dr. Hayes will prioritize by providing greater access to care for hospitals and ASCs, as a national shortage of anesthesiologists creates barriers to care and burnout among practitioners. His innovative vision and experience in the field promise great things for Red Reef Anesthesia Group and the greater Tampa community.
With the addition of these services for PPOA clinics across South Florida, PPOA will offer more solutions for more patients, giving livelihoods back through personalized, long-term pain treatment.
Founded in 2013 by a physician-turned-entrepreneur, Physician Partners of America aims to offer patients a safe, seamless healthcare experience. Our company grew from just three employees and one clinic in 2013 to more than 500 employees and nearly 30 locations in 2018. We offer pain management, orthopedics, minimally invasive laser spine surgery, and AAAHC-accredited ambulatory surgery centers.
