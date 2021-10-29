TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PPOA is expanding our ambulatory surgery centers! We are adding them to our services in Orange Park, West Palm Beach, and several other cities across Florida's east coast. We have grown to 500+ employees and over 30 locations across Florida, Texas, and California since we first began in 2013. Our most robust presence has always been in Florida - so we're planning to expand where we are needed by opening five new clinics by 2023.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, studies have found significant increases in illicit drug usage. With patients not seeing doctors as regularly, coupled with restrictive lifestyle options and increased isolation, many patients are turning to opioids to curb pain and lessen emotional stress. "This expansion marks not only progress for our organization," says Josh Helms, PPOA's Chief Operating Officer, "we are also expanding to meet the demand for pain solutions by patients in need. By opening additional clinics and services across Florida, we hope to help fight the increase in opioid overuse and overdoses."
The opening of PPOA's new clinics will also help the retired population in Florida find innovative solutions for leading an active lifestyle pain-free. Florida is one of the top places in the country for retirees to live, and many want solutions to chronic pain that can facilitate their ability to travel, fish, visit with grandkids, and enjoy their later years without physical burdens.
Physician Partners of America will continue to offer minimally invasive options for our patients at these new clinics to ensure quicker recovery times and reduced pain after surgery. Our goal is to continue to provide Floridians with the solutions they need to enjoy their Florida lifestyles to the maximum.
Founded in 2013 by a physician-turned-entrepreneur, Physician Partners of America aims to offer patients a safe, seamless healthcare experience. Our company grew from just three employees and one clinic in 2013 to more than 500 employees and nearly 30 locations in 2018. We offer pain management, orthopedics, minimally invasive laser spine surgery, and AAAHC-accredited ambulatory surgery centers.
