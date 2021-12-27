TAMPA, Fla., Dec.27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Almost three quarters of Americans will make New Year's resolutions for the burgeoning year 2022. These resolutions run the gamut of activity from money to love to careers, but the most prevalent area to which Americans direct their aspirations is health. While many health-related resolutions pertain to diet and exercise, Physician Partners of America suggests making tiny everyday lifestyle changes to dramatically decrease your vulnerability to chronic pain.
Unlike other resolutions, preventing chronic pain can involve changing your environment instead of your behavior. For the majority of American workers who work in offices, this starts with arranging your desk and seat to put minimal stress on your body.
Computer monitors should be placed with their top edge at eye level, allowing you to maintain a natural head angle that avoids unnecessarily stressing your neck. Keyboards should allow your arms to fall naturally with your forearms at right angles to the upper arms.
Office chairs should allow you to rest your feet flat on the floor while providing the necessary back to support good posture. Armrests should likewise be positioned to facilitate good typing practice.
"If you come home from the office sore, it's a good sign that your desk or chair setup is to blame," said Josh Helms, PPOA's Chief Operating Officer. "Take the opportunity this New Year to resolve to evaluate your working environment."
Chronic pain is frequently the result of years of small misalignments, so using these tips can save you serious pain. Learn more about avoiding chronic pain in 2022 and beyond at our website https://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com/.
Founded in 2013 by a physician-turned-entrepreneur, Physician Partners of America aims to offer patients a safe, seamless healthcare experience. Our company grew from just three employees and one clinic in 2013 to more than 500 employees and nearly 30 locations in 2018. We offer pain management, orthopedics, minimally invasive laser spine surgery, and AAAHC-accredited ambulatory surgery centers.
