TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While the holiday season is traditionally associated with joy, it can also be an unexpected source of danger. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 200 people are injured every day in decorating-related accidents during the holiday months. Physician Partners of America, legacy experts on chronic pain and orthopedic surgery, advise caution and prevention to avoid painful and inconvenient injuries.
Falls account for around half of holiday-related injuries, with hanging decorations being the main source. During the 2018 holiday season alone, about 17,500 people were treated in emergency rooms for decorating-related injuries.
To avoid these falls, be sure to practice safe ladder use. Remember to read and follow all safety labels – don't stand on the top step of a ladder, or the stabilizing platform if there is one. Make sure the ladder is near enough to where you're hanging the lights or decorations that you don't have to stretch to reach, which could cause the ladder to become unbalanced and you to become seriously injured.
If you're hanging lights, don't use them if you see frayed wires or broken bulbs. In addition, use extension cords wisely. Too often they can turn into dangerous tripping hazards - 2,000 people end up with lacerations and sprains every winter from tripping over extension cords - so make sure they're clearly visible and taped down.
"These tips might seem basic, but the amount of holiday injuries Americans suffer every year prove just how important they can be," said Josh Helms, PPOA's Chief Operating Officer. "Using these best practices will help keep the season joyful for the whole family."
If you do require surgery or chronic pain management as a result of a holiday injury, Physician Partners of America is here to help. Learn more at our website https://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com/.
Founded in 2013 by a physician-turned-entrepreneur, Physician Partners of America aims to offer patients a safe, seamless healthcare experience. Our company grew from just three employees and one clinic in 2013 to more than 500 employees and nearly 30 locations in 2018. We offer pain management, orthopedics, minimally invasive laser spine surgery, and AAAHC-accredited ambulatory surgery centers.
