CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott Niedergang, a healthcare real estate industry veteran, has launched Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors ("PRECAP"), focusing on healthcare real estate sale-leaseback and investment sale advisory services.
Niedergang brings 14 years of experience to PRECAP after serving as a Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield and First Vice President with Institutional Property Advisors of Marcus & Millichap. Throughout his career, he has directly advised on the disposition of over 175 healthcare assets across 20 states with a market value of nearly $1 billion. Niedergang and the PRECAP team will specialize in disposition strategies for owners of medical office buildings, ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and other outpatient facilities.
"The rapid consolidation of the U.S. healthcare ecosystem, growth of outpatient facility development, and the significant amount of capital allocated to the sector make this an opportune time to launch PRECAP," said Niedergang, Managing Principal & Founder. "Our complex and dynamic healthcare industry creates market demand for advisory services that help physicians and investors successfully navigate and avoid obstacles that exist in healthcare real estate transactions. PRECAP looks forward to continuing our role as a trusted partner and advisor to clients seeking a tailored strategy that solves for their unique objectives and maximizes asset value."
View PRECAP's newly launched website at http://www.precap.us.
About Physical Real Estate Capital Advisors, LLC:
Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors, LLC ("PRECAP") provides sale-leaseback and investment sale healthcare real estate advisory services to physicians, private equity sponsors, investors, and developers. The company has executed over $900 million of transactions throughout the United States. Learn more by visiting http://www.precap.us.
Media Contact
Sabrina Wottreng, Sabrina Wottreng Public Relations, (872) 588-8601, sw@sabrinawottreng.com
SOURCE Physical Real Estate Capital Advisors, LLC