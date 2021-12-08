AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physicians Angels has signed agreements with several dozen medical practices the second half of 2021 to provide its innovative Virtual Scribe services. Virtual Scribes are highly trained and certified full-time employees who assist doctors in using their Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) more efficiently by completing documentation live and in real-time during patient exams.
"Since founding our company in 2007, Physicians Angels continues to be the leading provider of Virtual Services in the healthcare market," stated Kevin Brady, President of Physicians Angels. "We work with medical providers to ensure that their EMRs and IT work for them and their patients – and not the other way around."
"Our long-term commitment to hiring and training full-time Virtual Scribes ensures a high level of quality service, low rates of staff turn-over, and reliability to our customers," Brady continued. "Frankly, this commitment to our Virtual Scribe staff and quality is something that we see lacking in many new entrants to the medical scribe market these past few years."
Among the many medical groups that have signed on to use Physicians Angels' Virtual Scribes services the second half of 2021 are:
Redeemer Health – Pennsylvania
Tenet Health – California
Centura Health – Colorado
Medexcel USA – New York
University of Virginia – Virginia
Concord Medical Group – Texas
Physicians Angels offers Virtual Scribe and staffing solution services to all medical specialties, and has worked to date with over 120 EMRs.
In addition to Virtual Scribes, Physicians Angels provides Virtual Back Office staffing solutions and customized IT services to over 300 medical groups throughout the United States. For an in-depth video on how Physicians Angels' Virtual Scribes work, please go to: https://vimeo.com/612934654.
