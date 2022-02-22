NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC), an educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics, has released a new educational document entitled, "COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates: 20 Scientific Facts That Challenge the Assumptions." The document helps readers become more familiarized with the scientific facts regarding COVID-19, its treatment options, and the COVID-19 vaccines.
Developed in a reader-friendly format, the document highlights available scientific data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, and it addresses the assumptions underlying COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Twenty scientific facts are provided on key public health topics, including:
- The lack of a long-term benefit of the COVID-19 vaccines on the spread of COVID-19
- The lack of a proven benefit of the COVID-19 vaccines on COVID-19 deaths
- The risks of COVID-19 vaccine injections versus the safety of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children
- Waning vaccine immunity and booster shot efficacy
- COVID-19 early-treatment and prevention options
"Vaccine mandates are unethical because they attempt to coerce people to act against their own judgment, and because they are unscientific," said Dr. Shira Miller, founder and president of PIC. "Our focus is on delivering scientific data about infectious diseases and vaccines which are often overlooked in the mainstream. We developed this new document to help physicians, policymakers and the public better understand and communicate about the scientific facts that challenge the assumptions underlying COVID-19 vaccine mandates."
The document (referenced here) reveals CDC data — from April 2020 through January 2022 — which show that mass vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine has had no measurable impact on COVID-19 mortality in the U.S. In addition, short-term clinical trial data indicate that 1 in 6 to 1 in 9 people 12–55 years of age who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines suffer severe (grade 3) systemic reactions, and long-term safety studies have not been conducted. And finally, more than 53% of Americans have already had COVID-19 and may have greater protection against reinfection than vaccinated people.
To download your copy of "COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates: 20 Scientific Facts That Challenge the Assumptions," visit physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccines. Readers are encouraged to share the document with their physicians, family and community.
About Physicians for Informed Consent
Physicians for Informed Consent is a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics. PIC delivers data on infectious diseases and vaccines, and unites doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals, attorneys, and families who support voluntary vaccination. In addition, the PIC Coalition for Informed Consent consists of over 300 U.S. and international organizations that represent millions of people. To learn more or to become a member, please visit physiciansforinformedconsent.org.
