NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC), an educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics, has submitted opposition letters to California Senate Bill 871 (SB 871) and Assembly Bill 2098 (AB 2098).
SB 871 proposes a COVID-19 vaccine mandate (without any religious or personal belief exemption) for daycare and K-12 public and private school attendance in California. This proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate would be in addition to the current vaccine mandates for diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, Haemophilus influenzae type b, polio, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox)—also without a religious or philosophical exemption since SB 277 passed in 2015. Although medical exemptions are technically still a possibility, SB 276 and SB 714 (which passed in 2019) effectively illegalized nearly all medical exemptions in California by 1) only permitting extreme or near-death post-vaccine adverse events to be considered for a medical exemption, 2) requiring state public health employees to scrutinize medical exemptions, and 3) threatening medical board investigations, and targeting especially any doctor who writes more than four medical exemptions per year. In spite of these unjust political actions, the vaccination status of a child has not been found to be a significant risk to other schoolchildren, as explained in PIC's educational document, "Vaccines: What About Immunocompromised Schoolchildren?"
SB 714 effectively censored physicians in California from expressing their professional medical opinion, through the act of writing letters to schools, that a child's risk of one or more mandated vaccines for school attendance is more than the benefit. Now, AB 2098 proposes to also censor physicians in California from expressing their professional medical opinion, to any person and in any format, about COVID-19 infection or vaccine information—unless their opinion conforms to the current "consensus."
"Certain legislators wrongly believe AB 2098 is needed in order to reduce the circulation of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines," said PIC Founder and President Dr. Shira Miller. "However, the First Amendment of the U.S Constitution—the foundation of a free and democratic society—exists to protect the ability of Americans to speak and disagree about what is accurate versus inaccurate information, without the threat of inaccurate persecutions by government agents or agencies."
Read the Physicians for Informed Consent letters and discuss them with your legislators:
- Letter Opposing SB 871 (bill proposes COVID-19 vaccine mandate for California schoolchildren):
physiciansforinformedconsent.org/oppose-sb871
- Letter Opposing AB 2098 (bill proposes censorship of California doctors):
physiciansforinformedconsent.org/oppose-ab2098
About Physicians for Informed Consent
Physicians for Informed Consent is a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics. PIC delivers data on infectious diseases and vaccines, and unites doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals, attorneys, and families who support voluntary vaccination. In addition, the PIC Coalition for Informed Consent consists of over 300 U.S. and international organizations. To learn more or to become a member, please visit physiciansforinformedconsent.org.
