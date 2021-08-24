NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC), an educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics, has published its updated COVID-19 Disease Information Statement (DIS), which elucidates the infection-fatality rate (IFR) of COVID-19 in different age groups and different locations of residence.
Overall, the risk of a fatal outcome from COVID-19 is 0.35%. However, the risk varies from 0.001% or one fatal outcome in 100,000 infections in children younger than 18 years to people 65 years or older living in a nursing home having about 30 times more risk of a fatal outcome than people 65 years or older not living in a nursing home. Additionally, overall, the risk of hospitalization is 3.6%, of having symptoms is 67% and of never developing symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection is 33%.
The calculation for determining how many Americans have already been infected with SARS-CoV-2 is explained and indicates that more than half of the U.S. population has already been infected and is 99.9% protected from reinfection. As vaccine breakthrough infections are now on the rise, important lesser-known treatment and prevention options are also discussed.
"Now one can better compare a person's risk of COVID-19 versus the risk of a severe side effect from a COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Shira Miller, PIC's founder and president. "It's clear there's a rational and scientific basis for those who choose to decline COVID-19 vaccination, especially in certain age groups."
Physicians for Informed Consent's body of physicians, scientists, statisticians, and healthcare workers is trusted by both patients and practitioners for providing scientific data on infectious diseases and vaccines. To learn more, read PIC's two-page handout here: physiciansforinformedconsent.org/COVID-19.
