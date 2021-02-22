ATLAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent survey of staff at specialist offices conducted by Zitter Insights, a division of MMIT, awarded the top satisfaction score from office staff when it comes to oncology care from independent specialty pharmacies to BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy. In addition to having the highest score in oncology, BioPlus also ranked #4 overall across all disease states in terms of office staff satisfaction with independent specialty pharmacies.
BioPlus scored the highest of the surveyed independent specialty pharmacies in Zitter Insights' Specialty Pharmacy Office Staff Satisfaction Survey (Second half, 2020) when it comes to satisfaction in oncology care. This report, released early in 2021, measures satisfaction using Net Promoter Score™ (NPS). NPS is a well-established methodology to measure customer satisfaction and is used in this survey to determine how likely a physician's office is to recommend a particular specialty pharmacy.
"We focus relentlessly on delivering a fast and easy patient and provider experience. And, we believe that a fundamental measure of our success is our company's NPS score and the third-party reviews conducted by Zitter," explains Stephen Vogt, Pharm.D., CEO of BioPlus. "Our strong market leadership position is a direct result of our team's commitment to go beyond the expected. We have invested and will continue to invest aggressively in our fast and easy brand promise as we achieve tremendous growth," Dr. Vogt adds.
The BioPlus service model runs on the Power of 2 - the first-of-its-kind 2 hour, 2 day, 2 click, 2gether promise. It starts with the 2 Hour Patient Acceptance Guarantee, which ensures notification to physician offices in less than two hours whether a referred patient is accepted for treatment or not. After that, prescriptions move though our 2 Day Ready 2 Ship process. Throughout every step of the process, a copay assistance team helps ensure that financial hardships don't stand in the way of patient treatment. And, it takes patients only 2 clicks to refill qualifying prescriptions online. In addition, the 2gether program means better treatment access with our partnerships with nonprofit foundations and donations to OneWorld Health.
"Oncology providers form close bonds with their patients. They celebrate their patients' victories, comfort them, and advocate for them. We are grateful for every oncology provider who places their patients in our care," shares Richard Gourash, R.Ph., Vice President of Oncology.
Zitter Insights' Specialty Pharmacy Office Staff Satisfaction Survey covers the time period of the second half of 2020 and surveyed more than 1,500 office staff in over ten therapeutic areas and covered a cross-section of the specialty pharmacy marketplace including the top 10 specialty pharmacies.
About BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy
Meet the first and only independent, national specialty pharmacy to back up 'fast and easy' with the Power of 2: BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy. Physician offices know in less than two hours whether a referred patient is accepted for treatment with the company's 2 Hour Patient Acceptance Guarantee™. Prescriptions then move fast through the 2 Day Ready 2 Ship™ process. For qualifying prescriptions, medication refills are an easy 2 clicks away.
Ranked #1 by both patients and prescribers, BioPlus provides a complete range of specialty pharmacy services for cancer, transplant, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, and other complex, chronic conditions. BioPlus' global vision is to heal the world 2gether, helping to ensure patients across town and around the world have access to life-saving and life-sustaining medications.
