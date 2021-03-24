AUSTIN, Texas, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician's Resource Services (PRS) is proud to announce the newest addition to their team, CPA Tax Advisor Ankita Jain. In this role, AJ will prepare taxes for PRS's clients, conduct bookkeeping, and provide tax planning services to contribute to the firm's comprehensive model for serving clients. As PRS grows, their vision is to provide an all-inclusive firm that services all of their clients' financial needs.
In her role, AJ seeks to establish lasting and meaningful relationships with the clients she serves. As a tax advisor, her goal is to provide comprehensive guidance about clients' tax landscapes so they can make informed decisions about their financial future. AJ is passionate about digging deep into the purpose behind a client's tax planning, and she aligns her goal with the vision of PRS to provide well-rounded quality service.
"The tax division of PRS's firm is just one branch that rounds out the entire service we offer," she said. "I can prepare tax returns, but my goal here is to provide a deeper understanding of taxes so the physicians we serve feel confident about their financial decisions. Our clients each have specific needs, goals, and dreams, and it'll be an exciting opportunity to help them solve problems and find a deeper meaning in their tax planning."
AJ received her CPA certification from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as her Chartered Accountant designation from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and her Company Secretary certification from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. She has a Master's in Psychology from the University of Madras and a Bachelor's of Commerce from St. Joseph's College of Commerce in India. She lives in Austin, Texas with her husband and two sons. In her free time, she enjoys being an independent CPA tutor, private swim instructor, and teaching yoga. She also loves cooking different cuisines.
Physician's Resource Services, based in Austin, TX, serves residents, fellows, and practicing physicians with disability insurance and other resources. PRS is dedicated to helping doctors and other professionals create effective investment, insurance, and wealth accumulation strategies to protect and grow their income. To learn more about PRS and their unique approach in serving their clients, visit https://www.physiciansrs.com/.
Advisory services offered through PRS Investment Advisors, a Member of Advisory Services Network, LLC. Tax services and insurance products and services offered through Physician's Resource Services. Advisory Services Network, LLC and Physician's Resource Services are not affiliated. If you do not wish to receive email communications from Physician's Resource Services, please reply to this email using the words "Opt Out" in the subject line.
Media Contact
Christopher Fullbright, Physician's Resource Services, +1 (580) 275-2063 Ext: 9, haley@lawtonmg.com
SOURCE Physician’s Resource Services