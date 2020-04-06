NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Pediatrics), By Type, By Demographics, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027
The global physiotherapy equipment market size is expected to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of neurological, musculoskeletal, and spinal cord disorders, early disease diagnosis, and awareness about physiotherapy are some of the factors driving the market growth.
One of the current trends in the market is the use of video games and rehabilitation robots.NINTENDO WII, a video game, has proven to be beneficial in the rehabilitation process.
While playing the game, patients need to perform repetitive movements such as rolling a bowling alley ball or swinging a tennis racket, which in turn helps patients in the movement of muscles and maintains coordination between balance and movement.
The rising need for new therapies along with the commercialization of various equipment is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. In January 2019, Quantum Cryogenics launched CryoQube, a whole-body cryotherapy chamber, due to growing demand for the therapy in U.K.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
• The musculoskeletal application segment dominated the market in 2019 due to rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and the ability of physiotherapy to prevent and reduce their adverse effects
• The cardiovascular and pulmonary application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing cases of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases
• The ultrasound type segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2019 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period, since it is one of most commonly used therapies for soft tissue lesions treatment
• The non-geriatric demographics segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 in terms of revenue due to rising cases of musculoskeletal disorders
• The hospitals and clinics segment led the market in terms of revenue share in 2019 owing to the presence of supportive infrastructure and high patient volume
• In 2019, North America held a majority of the physiotherapy equipment market share in terms of revenue in 2019 due to increasing number of baby boomers, presence of favorable government policies, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure
• The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising population, high investment opportunities, and developing healthcare infrastructure
• Some of the key companies in the global market are DJO Global, Inc.; Patterson Medical; Isokinetics, Inc.; EMS Physio Ltd.; and BTL Industries.
