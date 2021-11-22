NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global physiotherapy equipment market is expected to grow by USD 7.32 million. However, the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40% between 2020 and 2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Based on application, the physiotherapy equipment market witnessed maximum growth in the musculoskeletal segment in 2020. Based on geography, North America occupied about 44% of the market share in 2020. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising geriatric population. The US and Canada are the key countries for the physiotherapy equipment market in North America.
Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Major Growth Drivers
The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:
- Growing number of healthcare providers
- Rising geriatric population
- Growing use of portable physiotherapy equipment in sports
Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- BTL Group: The company offers physiotherapy equipment under the brand name CPMOTION.
- DJO Global Inc: The company offers physiotherapy equipment under the brand name DJO.
- Dynatronics Corp: The company offers physiotherapy equipment under the brand name BODYICE.
Physiotherapy Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 7.32 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.96
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BTL Group, DJO Global Inc., Dynatronics Corp., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf-Nonius BV, Ito Co. Ltd., Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, and Zynex Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
