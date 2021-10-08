NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The physiotherapy market is expected to grow by USD 3.21 bn from 2020 to 2024 and progress at a CAGR of over 3%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The physiotherapy market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Physiotherapy Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Treatment process
- Therapies
- Equipment
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Physiotherapy Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the physiotherapy market include Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., BTL Group, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf-Nonius BV, GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Holdings Corp., Mettler Electronics Corp., and Zynex Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
The growing number of healthcare providers, rising older population, and growing use of portable physiotherapy equipment in sports will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as less insurance coverage and medical reimbursement may threaten the growth of the market.
Physiotherapy Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist physiotherapy market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the physiotherapy market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the physiotherapy market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of physiotherapy market vendors
Physiotherapy Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 3.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
(6.84)
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
Asia at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., BTL Group, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf-Nonius BV, GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Holdings Corp., Mettler Electronics Corp., and Zynex Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
