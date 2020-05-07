-- This DOD-funded initiative will assess the role of home-based continuous biosensor data and AI analytics in addressing the global COVID-19 crisis. -- The program will initially involve military hospitals across the United States, as well as international sites in Southeast Asia. -- PhysIQ artificial intelligence systems to be used to collect data to understand immune response in COVID-19 patients and to ultimately aid in the evaluation of new drugs in the treatment of COVID-19. -- This work is supported by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs with funding from the Defense Health Agency.