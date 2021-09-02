HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PICC DESIGN® PICC line arm sleeves are for use by patients undergoing treatment for cancer, infectious disease, and other diagnoses that use a PICC line. PICC DESIGN® sleeve designs are protective garments made with high-quality technical fabrics and come in two easy-to-wear designs and are officially patent designs with the US Patent & Trademark office (USPTO).
PICC lines are used to give treatments such as chemotherapy, blood transfusions, antibiotics, intravenous (IV) fluids & liquid food. They can also be used to take blood samples. Every PICC DESIGN® sleeve provides attractive, comfortable coverage with unique features for convenient use every day.
Key features and benefits include:
- Anti-bacterial, moisture-wicking, odor resistant & breathable fabrics
- Sleek, modern designs with tapered cut for better fit
- Signature View Design featuring a built-in Velcro® opening to provide flexibility to view & access PICC line without removing the sleeve
- Slip-On Design providing a fast pull-on/pull-off option
PICC DESIGN® is committed to supporting organizations that improve the quality of life for survivors & caregivers. A percentage of PICC DESIGN® annual sales are donated to one or more organizations focused on research & resources to help people live longer, healthier, stronger, and more fearlessly.
To learn more and to order PICC DESIGN® sleeves, please visit: http://www.piccdesign.com
About PICC DESIGN®
PICC DESIGN® creates attractive & functional specialty products for survivors undergoing treatments that require a PICC line. http://www.piccdesign.com
PICC DESIGN® is a registered trademark with US Patent & Trademark office (USPTO).
