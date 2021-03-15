WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) announces a new reselling agreement with MedicineOne (M1), a Portuguese company exclusively dedicated to the development of software solutions for the healthcare industry. This agreement will entitle Picis to provide support services and enhance the MedicineOne portfolio for their existing customers in the clinical applications area. This partnership will result in a more comprehensive portfolio offering to address the public and private healthcare markets in Portugal.
MedicineOne will replace Cerner Portugal as the preferred partner in the country. Future plans are to expand Picis product distribution to other European markets.
Jay Adams, Vice President of Support for Picis stated, "We're very excited to expand our commitment to the Portuguese market. We look forward to an enduring partnership with MedicineOne and building upon our strong market presence in Europe."
João Miguel, MedicineOne Founder and Charmain highlights the importance of this partnership: "We couldn't be happier to represent Picis solutions in Portugal, which we consider to be an essential complement to M1, in the areas of intensive care and anesthesia management. This representation will allow a natural integration of the M1 and Picis solutions so that together they offer the market a more comprehensive solution with greater coverage for our users and their patients."
Picis Clinical Solutions (Picis) is a global provider of clinical information solutions that automate the entire perioperative experience with one continuous patient record, from preop to anesthesia through PACU. Picis continues to focus and specialize the integrated suite of solutions in life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex, and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. The software enables rapid, sustained delivery of clinical documentation, and financial and operational results. From department performance to patient case costing, hospitals benefit from the ability to interact with the data needed to help clinicians improve patient care, engagement and hospital revenue goals. Picis Clinical Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals worldwide.
MedicineOne (M1) is a Portuguese and world-oriented technology-based company, exclusively dedicated to the development of software solutions for the healthcare industry. The software solutions provide a global and integrated approach to the healthcare industry and can meet the specific needs of primary care units, hospital units, long-term care units and occupational health. Its technology also enables the implementation of large cloud installations that serve thousands of health professionals or onsite installations for small or medium-sized units. MedicineOne is headquartered in Coimbra, Portugal, with clients that range from small practices to private hospitals and healthcare systems to governments.
