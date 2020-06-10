LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1985, Miracle Flights has relied on pilots to transport critically ill children to specialized medical care far from home. Now, as the national nonprofit celebrates 35 years of service, Miracle Flights is thrilled to announce its partnership with aviation watch brand Torgoen to mark the occasion.
With every watch purchased on Torgoen.com, a portion of proceeds will be donated to Miracle Flights to help more children reach the life-changing medical treatment they need.
"As a brand devoted to pilots and aviation enthusiasts, we felt immediately connected to the Miracle Flights mission and wanted to explore ways to help raise awareness and travel funds," says Torgoen brand manager Ziv Emmet. "Together with our customers, we know we can make a positive impact on this organization and the thousands of families it serves."
For Miracle Flights CEO Mark E. Brown, this partnership provides a welcome opportunity for Miracle Flights to reflect on its 35 years of service. Founded in June 1985, the organization began in Southern Nevada with a small network of volunteer private pilots, flying only a few local children to medical care each month. Today, Miracle Flights is the nation's leading medical flight charity, providing thousands of free commercial flights each year to families across the country.
"There's nothing like a milestone anniversary to make you aware of the passage of time," says Brown. "We're grateful to Torgoen – not only for their generous financial support but also for giving us such an elegant and memorable way to commemorate our 35 years."
To learn more about Miracle Flights and its partnership with Torgoen, visit miracleflights.org.
About Torgoen
Founded in 2010, Torgoen focused solely on offering aviation watches inspired by vintage cockpit instruments. Within the last decade, the company has built a loyal following among pilots, aviation enthusiasts and the like who appreciate the brand's style, functionality and unique mid-luxury collections. Recently acquired by E. Gluck Corporation in 2019, the brand has re-launched with a new tagline - Where the Earth Meets the Sky - aiming to expand its consumer base to those seeking adventures in the everyday. While keeping an attention to detail, Torgoen is known for creating innovative aviation watches in a league of their own – mastering craftsmanship and design. The brand was founded by an elite group of manufacturers with decades of experience producing the world's most renowned precision timepieces who had one goal: to create a brand that could intersect unparalleled quality and design with accessibility. The collection features watches powered by both Swiss quartz and automatic movements. With a pilot among its founders, the team drew design and functionality inspiration from the world of aviation, creating timepieces built to take on the world - no matter the adventure. Torgoen has been featured in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, JCK, WatchPro USA, A Blog to Watch and more and counts high profile pilots and celebrities as fans such as Sir Richard Branson and acclaimed air show pilot and Guinness World Record holder Spencer Suderman among others.
About Miracle Flights
Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free air transportation to children and adults who need help reaching specialty medical care only available far from home. The organization, founded in 1985, has provided 129,438 flights and typically books more than 600 flights per month on commercial airlines across the United States. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.
Press Contact:
Kori Mallett/Rachel Fredman, Torgoen: (917) 385-6444 or 241442@email4pr.com
Lynn Holt, Miracle Flights: (702) 261-0494 or 241442@email4pr.com