DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pine Run Retirement Community is deeply honored to announce that housekeeping associate Wilfredo "Willie" Macatantan has been named Staff Member of the Year by LeadingAge PA, a chapter of the national aging industry organization LeadingAge.
Macatantan works in the housekeeping department at the Pine Run Health Center, a 5-star rated Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Doylestown. On typical days, his job on the short-term rehabilitation floor involves cleaning, disinfecting, sterilizing carpets, emptying trash and soiled linen, and stocking supplies. But the COVID-19 pandemic transformed housekeeping jobs, making it clear to all just how essential this work is.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented countless obstacles, both personal and professional, to all of our staff members," said Pine Run Executive Director Maria Santangelo. "As a community, we have weathered the pandemic by supporting and sustaining one another. We are grateful to all of our Associates who come to work every day to make sure that our residents can live their best lives in this community that they have chosen to be their home, either for a short-term stay or permanently."
When the pandemic hit, staffing became challenging at most nursing homes and senior care facilities nationwide, as staff members took leaves of absence, were out of work for extended times due to illness, or requested less risky assignments. Macatantan, however, volunteered to serve as a housekeeping associate in Pine Run's Skilled Nursing COVID unit, taking on the added tasks, at great personal risk, in addition to his regular schedule and doing so with a smile.
When emergencies arose or colleagues had to call out of work, Macatantan consistently and tirelessly took on extra shifts. He also stayed abreast of ever-changing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, ensuring that Pine Run provided the highest degree of infection control recommended by health officials.
Macatantan also went above and beyond in service to the skilled nursing residents themselves, who have been the most vulnerable to the pandemic. When he noticed one resident was not eating, Macatantan sat with him and encouraged him to eat, telling him that eating would help him build up his strength. On other occasions, Macatantan washed, dried and folded personal laundry for residents when family members were not able to visit or care for their loved ones. On New Year's Eve, as he finished cleaning and sanitizing six COVID unit rooms, a colleague began to fall ill. Macatantan volunteered to take on her shift on New Year's Day, which was supposed to be his day off.
"Willie is a kind and caring person in an industry that has seen more than its share of stress this past year," said Chris Garges, Senior Director of Environmental Services at Pine Run. "His demeanor has never changed. He is a welcoming personality and a hard worker, caring for fellow Associates and residents equally. Willie is known throughout our community for his hard work, his attention to detail, and, most importantly, his never-ending compassion for those we serve. We at Pine Run and those we care for are lucky to have Willie on our team."
Macatantan was honored as Staff Member of the Year, one of LeadingAge PA's Distinguished Service Awards, on June 16 during the organization's virtual annual conference. The award recognizes an individual who has displayed excellence in their work, enhancing their organization through exceptional service to staff, residents, community, and families.
