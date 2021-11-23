DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pine Run Retirement Community is proud to announce that the Pine Run Health Center has been named among the "Best Nursing Homes" in the country for 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report. This is a designation achieved by an elite 13% of Short and Long-Term Care residences across the country.
Pine Run earned its Best Nursing Home status by achieving the highest possible rating, "High Performing," for both its Short-Term Rehabilitation services and for Long-Term Care. The U.S. News rating is widely recognized as a symbol of excellence in U.S. healthcare that is awarded by an unbiased trust agent.
"We are proud that U.S. News again has recognized the Pine Run Health Center for both Long and Short-Term Care," said Maria Santangelo, executive director of Pine Run Retirement Community. "This is the third consecutive year that we have received this honor and it is a true testament to our associates' dedication and commitment to the well-being of our residents and families."
Best Nursing Homes ratings are based on U.S. News's in-depth analysis of publicly available data, including information that is not factored into the Center for Medicare and Medicaid star ratings. Unlike the star ratings, the U.S. News ratings recognize that patients undergoing relatively short-term rehabilitation have very different needs from those who require longer-term care.
This year's ratings include new requirements for a home to earn a High-Performing rating – most notably that federal CMS data published by Oct. 14 must list the home as having a COVID-19 staff-vaccination rate of at least 75 percent. As of Nov. 11, 2021, Pine Run and Doylestown Health are especially proud to have achieved 100 percent staff vaccination rate.
Of more than 15,000 U.S. skilled-nursing facilities evaluated by U.S. News, barely 2,000 earned even a single High-Performing rating.
Offering independent living, personal care, nursing and rehabilitation care, and specialized memory care services, Pine Run Retirement Community is a vital component of Doylestown Health network's continuum of care. Based in Doylestown, the health system includes Doylestown Hospital and an interconnected network of local providers, as well as Pine Run.
About Pine Run: Pine Run Retirement Community in Doylestown, Pennsylvania is one of Bucks County's leading senior living and senior care providers, with 272 independent living cottages and 24 apartments situated on a beautiful 43-acre private campus. The campus is home to Pine Run Health Center, which offers rehabilitation services and 90 skilled nursing beds; The Garden, a 40-bed, secure dementia neighborhood on the top floor of the Health Center; and The Willows, an intimate setting for palliative services. Pine Run Lakeview is a 107-bed personal care residence owned and operated by Pine Run Retirement Community and located on Lower State Road in Doylestown. Generations of families have turned to Pine Run for the certainty of comforts and services in the bonus years. Call 800.992.8992 to learn more about independent living, personal care, or skilled nursing and rehabilitation programs, or visit http://www.pinerun.org.
About ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health: Doylestown Health is beginning a bold new chapter as we approach our second century of healthcare delivery. To honor our centennial, Doylestown Health launched an ambitious comprehensive campaign, ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health, to elevate the patient experience to new heights and unlock our full potential to deliver exceptional care.
Philanthropic support of ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health will fund transformational renovation and expansion across the Doylestown Hospital and Pine Run campuses and will help chart the course for the next generation of patients, providers, and technology. For more information, visit the Doylestown Health Foundation website or call 215-345-2009.
