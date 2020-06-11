MEDFORD, N.J., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinelands Recovery Center – a regional leader in evidence-based adult treatment of drug and alcohol addiction – has begun COVID-19 testing for all new clients entering its residential treatment facilities, located in Medford, NJ. The testing reinforces the health safety protocols and procedures already in place at the 30-bed center.
Under the new guidelines, each new client at the time of admission meets with a staff registered nurse, who collects a throat swab to determine active infection. The test is sent out to Ammon Labs of Linden, NJ for analysis. Most test results are received within 24 to 48 hours. While awaiting test results, the client is quarantined in a private room to ensure safety of everyone in the facility.
"Providing COVID testing to all new admissions has allowed our clients to safely continue focusing on their treatment goals. It is one of many safeguards we have put into place as we continue to work to provide a calm, therapeutic environment during this time of crisis," says Christian Losch, program director.
Pinelands Recovery Center, formerly known as Ambrosia Treatment Center, holds the highest accreditation from the Joint Commission, the same level of accreditation and certification as hospitals. However, treatment at Pinelands Recovery Center occurs in a comfortable, estate-style environment instead, located on 44 secluded acres in southern New Jersey.
The center was acquired last year by Discovery Behavioral Health, an expanding nationwide provider of mental health services.
About Pinelands Recovery Center
Pinelands Recovery Center of Medford is an evidence-based addiction treatment facility in New Jersey. Backed by a partnership with researchers at Rutgers University and hailed by media critics for highly successful results, the goal of Pinelands is to achieve long-term physical, mental, emotional and spiritual recovery. With 30-bed accommodations and a 24-hour professional staff, the center offers treatment in a comfortable, relaxing environment. For more information on Pinelands Recovery Center of Medford visit, www.pinelandsrecovery.com.
About Discovery Behavioral Health
Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading healthcare provider in the U.S. in the treatment of substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders, offering successful residential and outpatient evidence-based treatment of children, teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California.
