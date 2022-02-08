LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Daniel Shouhed is one of the top robotic general surgeons in the country, with extensive experience in this advanced field. Dr. Shouhed has earned this prestigious award from Find Local Doctors as a result of his exceptional five-star ratings and excellent reviews from patients. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that allows consumers to locate and connect with the most reputable and qualified physicians in their community. Dr. Daniel Shouhed is a renowned expert in gastrointestinal, metabolic and bariatric surgical intervention, training many of his colleagues in these complex techniques. Any treatments or surgeries involving the digestive tract and connected organs must be carefully planned and executed to minimize risks and improve the outcome of the procedure. As one of the top GI and bariatric surgeons in Los Angeles, Dr. Shouhed has the knowledge and training in robotic technology and minimally-invasive techniques to perform these precise and complicated surgical procedures with great success. Some of the procedures Dr. Shouhed specializes in include gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, hernia repair, spleen and gallbladder surgery, colon and small intestine disorders, appendix removal and GI cancer surgery.
"I am so honored to receive this recognition from Find Local Doctors. It is my mission to provide access to advanced treatments and surgical options to reduce the risk and recovery time for my patients," says Dr. Daniel Shouhed.
More about Dr. Daniel Shouhed:
Dr. Shouhed graduated from UCSD School of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at Cedars Sinai, where he developed his passion for minimally invasive surgery of the gastrointestinal tract. He then went on to complete fellowship training in metabolic (bariatric), endocrine and minimally invasive surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Shouhed was immediately recruited back to join the division of Minimally Invasive GI Surgery at Cedars Sinai Hospital. He is the associate director of the Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery Fellowship Program as well as the co-director of the Multi-Disciplinary Adrenal Program at Cedars Sinai and has also been appointed the director of the Robotic Catalyst program. Dr. Daniel Shouhed is a nationally renowned mentor and educator, traveling across the country to present at prestigious conferences and train other attending surgeons and students in robotic surgery. He has published over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles and chapters, including multiple articles in the Journal of JAMA Surgery, JACS and other reputable journals.
Dr. Shouhed has two practice locations in the Los Angeles area, at 2121 Santa Monica Blvd in Santa Monica, CA (310) 904-6647 and at 436 N Bedford Drive, Suite 311 in Beverly Hills, CA (310) 980-5834. For additional information, please visit http://www.drdannyshouhed.com.
