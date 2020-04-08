LONDON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocGovern, a Document Automation Consultancy, opened its doors today to serve clients in the legal, financial, healthcare, and public sectors, as well as other compliance-intensive industries.
Part of NetGovern, a leading Information Governance Solutions provider, DocGovern helps organisations choose, implement, enhance and migrate Document Automation (DA) platforms to improve compliance and streamline complex workflows.
DocGovern is unique among consulting companies as it isn't restricted to just one or two DA platforms. Their client-focused, interdisciplinary approach, which touches all steps of the document production and retention process, including Information Governance, helps organisations in compliance-intensive industries make the right choice, fully based on their needs.
"With over 250 applications on the market, choosing a Document Automation platform is complex to start with," says Gary Lessels, General Manager at DocGovern. "There are so many competing platforms, it's hard to match a solution to your actual needs. When you further complicate the issue by including the need for end-to-end document handling, including identify verification, eSignatures and Information Governance, the choice of a platform can become truly daunting. We're here to help our clients make the right choices, based on their needs and to help them get the most out of their technology investment.
"Our experience has been that organisations looking to adopt a Document Automation platform often get overwhelmed trying to select a platform or migrate to a new platform," observes Gary. "We looked around the market and realised organisations weren't getting the support they needed to make good decisions in a timely way, and reaction to our offering has been very positive."
"This is a strategic venture for us," explains Pierre Chamberland, CEO of NetGovern.
"Information Governance and Document Automation are related aspects of the same challenge. A challenge faced across compliance-intensive industries. The data related solutions a company chooses need to work together to improve the control over data, while at the same time, letting teams focus efficiently on their business objectives. There's a clear need in the market for exactly the kind of services DocGovern will be offering."
About DocGovern
Founded in 2020 and headquartered in London, with offices in Canada and Germany, DocGovern (a NetGovern Company) is fast becoming a leader in the Document Automation Consultancy space. The founding management team have over 100 years experience in the document automation field. With a focus on the Legal, Financial, HealthCare and Public sectors, DocGovern helps clients in compliance-intensive industries choose, implement and migrate document automation platforms to improve compliance and streamline complex workflows. For more information visit www.docgovern.com
About NetGovern
NetGovern was founded in 2001 with the idea that information is a precious asset that must be protected. Nineteen years later, NetGovern's information archiving and governance software helps mid-sized organizations solve data compliance, safeguard personal information, simplify eDiscovery and protect their reputation. Our all-in-one solution offers the fastest speed to value, lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) and most secure and far- reaching visibility into sensitive data. Based in Montreal, Canada, we provide a comprehensive suite of solutions to help businesses safeguard, access, and manage all their unstructured data – including email, text, documents, and more. For more information visit www.netgovern.com
