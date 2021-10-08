NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Areas of fog developed in parts of northern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. If you will be driving this morning, be prepared for reduced visibility. Be sure to leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. The fog is expected to lift and dissipate by 10:00 AM.