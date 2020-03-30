DUBLIN, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proto Oncogene Tyrosine Protein Kinase ROS - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Proto Oncogene Tyrosine Protein Kinase ROS pipeline target constitutes close to 9 molecules. Out of which approximately 8 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.
The report, Proto Oncogene Tyrosine Protein Kinase ROS - Pipeline Review, H1 2020 outlays comprehensive information on the Proto Oncogene Tyrosine Protein Kinase ROS (Proto Oncogene c Ros 1 or Receptor Tyrosine Kinase c Ros Oncogene 1 or c Ros Receptor Tyrosine Kinase or ROS1 or EC 2.7.10.1) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.
It also reviews key players involved in Proto Oncogene Tyrosine Protein Kinase ROS targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II and Phase I stages are 1, 2, 3 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Discovery stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Proto Oncogene Tyrosine Protein Kinase ROS
- The report reviews Proto Oncogene Tyrosine Protein Kinase ROS targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in Proto Oncogene Tyrosine Protein Kinase ROS targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses Proto Oncogene Tyrosine Protein Kinase ROS targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Proto Oncogene Tyrosine Protein Kinase ROS targeted therapeutics
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Report Coverage
- Overview
- Therapeutics Development
- Products under Development by Stage of Development
- Products under Development by Therapy Area
- Products under Development by Indication
- Products under Development by Companies
- Products under Development by Universities/Institutes
- Therapeutics Assessment
- Assessment by Mechanism of Action
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Drug Profiles
- Dormant Products
- Product Development Milestones
Featured News & Press Releases
- Feb 21, 2020: Chugai obtains approval for additional indication of Rozlytrek for ROS1 fusion-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Jan 15, 2020: Crizotinib in NSCLC with a MET exon 14 alteration
- Dec 26, 2019: Chugai obtains approval for expanded use of FoundationOne CDx Cancer Genomic Profile as a companion diagnostic of Rozlytrek for ROS1-positive Lung Cancer
- Dec 13, 2019: Lancet Oncology: Entrectinib effective, well-tolerated against ROS1 and NTRK lung cancers, especially with brain metastases
- Nov 12, 2019: Turning Point Therapeutics initiates phase 1/2 clinical study of Repotrectinib in pediatric patients
- Nov 08, 2019: Crizotinib in c-MET- or ROS1-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Oct 30, 2019: European Society for Medical Oncology: Phase I/II study results with Lorlatinib in ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC
- Oct 29, 2019: Vanderbilt Oncologists publish results of first study to demonstrate clinical utility of resolution liquid biopsy assay to monitor response and resistance to Ensartinib
- Oct 17, 2019: The Lancet Respiratory Medicine published study shows Ensartinib holds promise as a new treatment option for ALK-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
- Sep 25, 2019: Preclincal results of Baoyuan's next-generation ROS1/NTRK inhibitor AB-106 published in Nature Communications
- Sep 06, 2019: Chugai files for expanded use of FoundationOne CDx Cancer Genomic Profile as a companion diagnostic of Rozlytrek for ROS1-positive NSCLC
- Sep 04, 2019: Chugai launches Rozlytrek, an Anticancer Agent for the treatment of NTRK Fusion-Positive Solid Tumors
- Sep 03, 2019: Turning Point Therapeutics announces updated interim clinical data of Repotrectinib
- Aug 21, 2019: ROZLYTREK (entrectinib), FDA approved for hard-to-treat NTRK fusion-positive tumors, available at Biologics by McKesson
- Aug 16, 2019: FDA approves Roche Rozlytrek (entrectinib) for people with ROS1-positive, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and NTRK gene fusion-positive solid tumours
Companies Mentioned
- AnHeart Therapeutics Inc
- Ascentage Pharma Group International
- Eli Lilly and Co
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Pfizer Inc
- Turning Point Therapeutics Inc
- Xcovery Holding Company LLC
