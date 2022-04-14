Inaugural Pismo Ventures' National Life Science Startup Symposium provided unprecedented and once-in-a-lifetime no-cost access for almost 100 startups to more than 65 industry-focused investors, from 25 VCs and Angel investment groups serving as the Symposium judges.
IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delta Development Team Inc. (1st place,) Duo Oncology (2nd place,) Nanochon (3rd place,) Resurge Therapeutics (4th place,) Nano PharmaSolutions (5th place,) and Reglagene (6th place) named top participants in the inaugural national Pismo Ventures' Life Science Startup Symposium, which provided unprecedented, once-in-a-lifetime no-cost access for almost 100 startups to more than 65 industry-focused investors, from 25 VCs and Angel investment groups serving as the Symposium judges.
"Through Pismo Ventures' National Life Science Startup Symposium, we were able to provide a high-caliber and unique experience for Life Science startup businesses from across the U.S. and globally with access and exposure to a nationwide top-notch group of investors and an exquisite educational program," said JJ Richa, CEO of Pismo Ventures. Partnering with George Washington University (GW) and SOPE, Pismo Ventures launched the Symposium with the goal to foster the startup ecosystem and provide participants with the support and direction needed to launch, grow and expand their business.
"The GW Technology Commercialization Office (TCO) strives to support our startups in building their teams and raising funds. We were pleased to help Pismo Ventures create opportunities for life science startups nationwide to get in front of active investors. A big thank you to the panelists that shared their expertise on university technology transfer in an engaging educational discussion. Congratulations to GW TCO licensee, Nanochon, for their top 3 finish and for making strides toward improving joint repair," said Brian Coblitz, Executive Director, GW TCO.
Pismo Ventures created an event filled with value and benefits for participating Life Science startups and spectators as they fostered connections with judges and learned through industry-leading experts webinars. "A huge thank to our amazing sponsors, judges, investor groups and affiliated organizations, who made this event possible," said Richa. "This Symposium would not have been the success it was without their participation."
All virtual and online, the Pismo Ventures Life Science Startup Symposium accepted applications from January 12 to March 13, 2022. The Symposium kick-off event was on March 29; a day packed with informational webinars and industry-leading panelists discussing topics ranging from technology transfer, legal, navigating FDA approval, life science startup success, and much more.
"Startup companies in Healthcare and Life Sciences were able to participate in the webinars and the pitch sessions, learn from the experts in the field, and get exposure and presentation time in front of firms that could actually help to fund their ventures. These are invaluable lessons and opportunities for startups, and SoPE is dedicated to the promotion and participation in events like these. Well done!" said Jeffrey N. Hausfeld M.D., M.B.A., F.A.C.S., Chairman and Founder -The Society of Physician Entrepreneurs.
With almost 100 applications received, applicants filled out an exclusive questionnaire, a selection committee reviewed submissions and 12 applicants were selected to pitch their businesses on March 31 virtually to a live panel of judges. Pitches included a 10-minute presentation followed by a 5-minute Q&A, leading to the announcement of the symposium top six applicants.
"As a life science startup, connecting with the right audience for investment is always a challenge. It takes a unique investor who has the technical and business expertise, as well as the understanding of risk to appreciate the investment opportunity. Not only was it an honor to be selected for such a competitive event, but the National Life Science Startup Symposium truly put us in front of the right people," said Ben Holmes, CEO, Nanochon.
"I was excited to be selected by Pismo Ventures to pitch at their National Life Science Startup Symposium in March. The event gave me a great platform to present Nano PharmaSolutions to a select group of Angels for upcoming fund raising. Happy to have been chosen by several Angels aligned with our mission to further explore their interest to invest in us," said Kay Olmstead, Ph.D., MBA, CEO, Nano PharmaSolutions.
Investors judging the symposium agreed it was a huge success. Many found it brought together quality companies worthy of their time and investment. Investors groups such as Tech Coast Angels, Desert Angels and Sierra Angels have already committed time and resources to working and potentially investing in the top six applicants.
"This Symposium contained a seriously high-value cohort of Life Science Startups. This relatively rapid-fire format was fun to witness and judge. Thank you for inviting me and Desert Angels to participate," said Jeffrey Lang, Chairman, Desert Angels.
About Pismo Ventures
Pismo Ventures is a venture studio that invests resources, provides proven business strategies, develops high-end technology solutions, and facilitates funding for startups. Our approach and experience help startups minimize risk and increase their likelihood of success. For more information, visit PismoVentures.com, join our newsletter and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
