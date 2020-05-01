PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Business Group on Health (PBGH), the region's only non-profit business coalition helping to protect an employer's ability to provide high-quality, accessible healthcare for employees, today announced its analytics partner, Innovu, is releasing COVID-19 case data by region and county. The comprehensive dashboard is designed to share a picture of how each area of the Commonwealth is being impacted by the crisis.
"While the information captured represents only a few of the factors being used to determine when it is safe to open the state, the Innovu analytics engine provides key insights into where each county stands in the fight against COVID-19 and gives guidance to local and state leaders who are considering the impact on citizens," said Jessica Brooks, CEO and executive director, PBGH. Moreover, it provides crucial metrics and considerations for employers to use as they work to reopen their businesses."
On April 28, 2020, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a rolling process to officially reopen the State of Pennsylvania. While the COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented effect on the Commonwealth, certain areas of the state have seen mitigation efforts succeed and have shown little spread of the disease. In order to continue to flatten the curve, the 14-day rolling reopening approach is being driven by science and data, to ensure the continued safety of all state residents.
The dashboard, which was developed in conjunction with Carnegie Mellon University, will be used by the governor's office, the director of PEMA, the secretary of health and the secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, to study demographic, population density and health data to make informed decisions about opening various parts of the state. These careful steps will be taken to ensure areas move methodically through the stages of safe re-opening, bearing in mind the economic and social impacts of closure, as well as health consequences.
PBGH and Innovu will continue to monitor the situation and update the data in the weeks to come. "As part of the larger re-opening plan, we want to provide our employer-members and others with the peace of mind they need to make important decisions regarding their businesses, particularly for the safety and wellbeing of their employees and families," said Brooks.
