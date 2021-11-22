NEW LONDON, Conn., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plain Language Media LLLP (PLM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell all the information services assets of G2 Intelligence (G2Intelligence.com) to LabX Media Group.
The deal includes all the G2 Intelligence operations, including newsletters, reports, and events, as well as the industry-leading Lab Institute annual conference.
In a statement this week, LabX Media Group CEO Bob Kafato said:
We are excited to formally announce a new addition to the LMG family, G2 Intelligence. G2 Intelligence (https://lnkd.in/geeSrFmE) is a digital content news platform that provides timely, accurate analysis of legal and regulatory news that directly affects the laboratory environment. The brand has a successful 30-year history of providing the diagnostic lab industry with print and digital newsletters, online information services, special reports, and live events. Above all else, G2 Intelligence aligns with our mission of helping scientists make the world better and is a fantastic fit for LabX Media Group, so we are thrilled to have them join our talented team.
Commenting on the successful completion of the transaction, PLM President Mark Ziebarth pointed out that LabX Media Group and its strong leadership team promises to be a powerful, business-building home for the G2 Intelligence products and services.
LabX Media Group is a leading B2B science media company delivering award winning editorial, essential industry news, analysis, and insights for members of the scientific research and life science communities. LabX Media Group connects laboratory professionals with the resources to help them make smarter buying decisions through powerful, market-leading brands — In addition to the flagship LabX, the Group includes Lab Manager, Clinical Lab Manger, The Scientist, Technology Networks, Drug Discovery News and IFLScience which together represent an unmatched editorial platform and interactive community for the laboratory industry.
Plain Language Media LLLP is a multi-platform B2B information service provider, with offices in New London, CT and British Columbia, Canada. PLM retained THE LICENSING LETTER, THE LICENSING SOURCEBOOK ONLINE and LICENSING DEALS & DATA assets, as well as its MEDICAL OFFICE MANAGER, and LAW OFFICE MANAGER franchises.
Plain Language Media LLLP was exclusively represented by John McGovern and Tim Smith of Grimes, McGovern & Associates, a NY based M&A firm.
Media Contact
John McGovern, Grimes, McGovern and Associates, 1 9178816563, jmcgovern@mediamergers.com
Donna Flack, Grimes, McGovern & Associates, 3366011142, marketing@mediamergers.com
SOURCE Grimes, McGovern and Associates