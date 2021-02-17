BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) and Oxford PharmaGenesis worked together with Bayer, an ARAMIS trial investigator and oncologist, an ARAMIS trial participant, and a prostate cancer patient advocate—Dr. Fizazi, Mr. Blue and Mr. Nowak, respectively—to write a plain language summary publication (PLSP) of the 2020 New England Journal of Medicine article on the ARAMIS trial. The PLSP was recently published in Future Oncology on February 8, 2021 with the title 'Darolutamide and survival in nonmetastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer: A patient perspective of the ARAMIS trial'.
Public, patient, and health care community demand for plain language information about the results of clinical trials is extremely high. For more than ten years, CISCRP — a non-profit organization — has been translating scientific clinical trial results information into plain, non-technical language for patients and the public around the world to be communicated in print and digital formats.
The teams involved—Bayer, CISCRP, Oxford PharmaGenesis, Dr. Fizazi, Mr. Blue and Mr. Nowak—worked to ensure the PLSP was easy-to-read by adding creative visuals, tables and key questions answered about the ARAMIS trial. The inclusion of patients' perspectives in PLS publications are important as it conveys unique insights and perspectives that highlight the importance of patient participation in ongoing clinical trials and empower patients to engage in treatment discussions. In addition, this PLSP was reviewed by an editorial panel inclusive of patients, patient advocates, public and healthcare professionals to evaluate and confirm that a 'patient-first' approach was taken in the writing, design, and layout to help patients and caregivers understand the trial results.
The PLSP highlights the ARAMIS clinical trial that began in September 2014 and ended in September 2018 with 1,509 male participants in ages ranging from 48-95. The demographics included 1,194 Caucasian participants, 52 African Americans or Blacks participants, and 193 Asians participants from 36 countries.
The clinical trial was conducted in adult participants with non-metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) who received a treatment called darolutamide (brand name Nubeqa®) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) . Darolutamide is approved in several markets around the world, including the U.S., the European Union (EU), Brazil, Canada, Japan and China, as an oral treatment for adults with nmCRPC who are at high risk of developing metastases. The product is developed jointly by Bayer and Orion Corporation, a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company.
"New therapies to treat prostate cancer in men are being developed rapidly," wrote Mr. Blue, a patient author. "After five years in the ARAMIS trial, I have been very pleased to see the positive outcomes of the trial which has given me hope for a continued good quality of life for the foreseeable future."
"Clinical trials are life. Very simply, for us patients, clinical trials are our life force," wrote Mr. Nowak, a patient author. "Clinical trials have become so advanced. Today we evaluate if a new potential treatment extends our life. We are often asking if this new treatment will also improve the quality of our life. For me, improving the quality of my life is just as important as extending it."
Read the full PLSP in Future Oncology here, https://www.futuremedicine.com/doi/10.2217/fon-2020-1291
About the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP)
CISCRP is a Boston-based, globally focused, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing public and patient education and advocacy. CISCRP's mission is to inform patients and the public about clinical research and the important role that it plays in advancing public health and to help stakeholders in drug development engage with patients and the public as clinical research partners. http://www.CISCRP.org
About Oxford PharmaGenesis
Oxford PharmaGenesis is an award-winning, independent, global HealthScience consultantcy—providing communications services to the healthcare industry, professional societies and patient groups. Our clients choose us because we provide the highest level of quality, the deepest level of therapy area experience and the most compelling approaches to evidence communication. http://www.pharmagenesis.com
About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2019, the Group employed around 104,000 people and had sales of 43.5 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.9 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to http://www.bayer.com.
