LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet 13, a leading vertically-integrated national cannabis company is famous for doing everything bigger and that also applies to giving back. On November 22nd, Planet 13 & Trece (P13's on-site restaurant) will be sponsoring 200 Thanksgiving meals and donating them to local non-profit, SHARE Village Las Vegas.
"From the beginning we have made it our mission to give back to the community we love," said David Farris, Planet 13 V.P. of Sales and Marketing. "We are honored to be partnering with SHARE Village to distribute these meals to veterans and those in need to show them they haven't been forgotten, especially for Thanksgiving."
The meals will be made at Plant 13's Trece restaurant and delivered to SHARE Village located at 50 N. 21st Street, Las Vegas. Planet 13 will be dropping off the meals at noon in its Planet 13 shuttle bus.
"There's nothing more rewarding for our team than making delicious meals for a special group of people who might not have the means to afford a Thanksgiving dinner," said Manny Sanchez, Trece Executive Head Chef. "We will be putting a little extra TLC into prepping these 200 meals for these deserving recipients."
SHARE Village Las Vegas provides direct relief to individuals, families and veterans in need of emergency food assistance, job referrals, affordable housing, medical and mental health services and more.
"We are so grateful for this timely and generous donation from Planet 13," said Dr. Arnold Stalk, CEO of SHARE Village. "Everyone deserves dignity, and these meals show those we serve that they matter."
For additional information regarding SHARE Village Las Vegas visit sharelasvegas.org
About Planet 13
Planet 13 (http://www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.
About Trece Eatery + Spirits
Trece Eatery + Spirits is a greenhouse-inspired culinary experience featuring a local and tourist-friendly atmosphere with signature Mexican dishes, artisan pizzas and handcrafted specialty cocktails. The 5,500-sq. ft. space offers a full bar including 12 beers on tap, kitchen and lounge available for private events. Trece is located inside the Planet 13 SuperStore Entertainment Complex at 2548 W. Desert Inn Rd, just steps from the iconic Las Vegas Strip and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Pick-up and delivery options are available through Grubhub. For more information or to browse the menus visit TreceLasVegas.com.
