LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet 13, a leading vertically integrated national cannabis company, today announced the launch of Dreamland Cubes chocolates at the flagship SuperStore steps from the Las Vegas Strip, and at its popular Medizin dispensary near Allegiant Stadium.
Packaged with four cubes dosed at 10mg per serving, Dreamland Cubes peanut butter filled milk chocolates are produced using only the finest ingredients and pure premium cannabis distillate.
"We strive to bring the best cannabis edibles to our customers, and we are confident these Dreamland Cubes will be flying off our dispensary shelves," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO or Planet 13. "Our new peanut butter Dreamland Cubes chocolates taste great and should be a big hit with customers from Nevada and from around the world."
Dreamland Cube Highlights:
- Dreamland Chocolates are luxury chocolates infused with premium cannabis
- Meticulously produced with bold and whimsical flavors
- Four delicious peanut butter cups per package - 10mg per cube
- Special edition 40mg peanut butter cup
- First peanut butter cup in Nevada Market
- Unique and tasty product for tourists to enjoy when visiting Las Vegas
- Milk chocolate plus more flavors coming soon
Dreamland Cubes launch first on September 30th at the Medizin dispensary at 4850 W Sunset Road, and on October 1st at the Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore located at 2548 W Desert Inn Road. For more information about products and hours visit Planet13LasVegas.com and MedizinLV.com.
Click here for more information about the award-winning Dreamland Chocolates Brand.
About Planet 13
Planet 13 (http://www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "should", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the ongoing operations of the Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") and the products launch.
These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: risks associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated April 5, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
For further inquiries, please contact:
Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
Media Contact
Colin Trethewey, Planet 13, 813.480.1354, Colin@PRmediaNow.com
SOURCE Planet 13