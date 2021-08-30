NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 1.8 billion youth and adolescents represent about a quarter of the global population. What do they feel about our planet's future post-COVID19? Creative Visions, in association with the Planet Classroom Network, has launched SHINE, an innovative multimedia project that invites youth from around the world to use their creativity and innovations to inspire new ideas that present a more positive future for all.
The finals of the Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition will take place on Thursday, September 9th at 7:30pm BST. In the new Planet Classroom podcast, 5 of the young finalists join Orb, the show's virtual host, to speak about how they are dealing with mental health during the pandemic. They also share perspectives on transformative technology and how it is globalizing dance education. The Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition (The Fonteyn) is one of the world's most prestigious ballet competitions, attracting the finest young dancers trained around the globe. "I feel the pandemic has in fact helped make the world feel a little smaller to me," says finalist Amber Mitchell Knight from Melbourne, Australia. "Zoom has helped in many ways, teaching me that I can work from my own country whilst communicating with other dancers and professionals overseas, opening doors to participating in master classes and auditions which have suddenly become more accessible to people across the globe."
Listen to the show here
Contact Information:
David Wine
David(at)cmrubinworld(dot)com
About Planet Classroom
The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 29 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.
About Creative Visions
Creative Visions creates impact media, supports storytellers and empowers education and youth around human rights issues. The organization manages a powerful network of activists, artists, filmmakers, advisors and organizations and hosts in-person and online convenings and strategic gatherings to connect people, raise awareness and inspire action. Rock Your World, a program of Creative Visions, empowers educators and youth by facilitating multimedia advocacy.
Media Contact
David Wine, CMRubinWorld, +1 (212) 439-8474, david@cmrubinworld.com
SOURCE Planet Classroom