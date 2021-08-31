NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet DDS, the nation's leading provider of cloud-based dental practice management and imaging solutions, is very pleased to welcome its new Director of Conversions, Matthew Junk.
Matthew joins Planet DDS with a wealth of experience in healthcare IT, including serving as the Vice President of Technology at OCHIN, Inc. and also working for several large hospital systems. He will be serving as the Director of Conversions overseeing the conversion process for Planet DDS's flagship products, Denticon and XVWeb. Matthew attended the College of Charleston for his undergraduate studies also completed the Healthcare Executive Program at UCLA's Anderson School of Business.
"I'm excited to be joining the team at Planet DDS and being part of the effort to offer not only the best software available for dental practices but to create a customer-centric experience that is unrivaled in the industry. One of my first goals is to increase ease of migration by building a process that is easy on the customer and results in a low number of data errors and can be scalable to meet any demand," said Matthew.
"We are thrilled to welcome Matthew to the Planet DDS team. He brings a wealth of experience in healthcare conversions that will enable us to strengthen our conversion offerings, making a transition to Denticon or XVWeb even smoother than it is today," added Angelina Hendricks, Chief Technology Officer of Planet DDS.
Matthew resides in Portland, Oregon, and enjoys traveling, music, and trying new foods in his hometown.
ABOUT PLANET DDS
Planet DDS is a solutions company for dental practices. Through its innovative solutions, including cloud-based practice management and imaging software, Planet DDS helps clients improve the efficiency and economics of their dental practices.
Planet DDS was the first to the cloud with its top-rated practice management solution, Denticon. Its all-in-one, cloud-based Denticon software is the go-to solution for dental practices of all sizes. Denticon's robust capabilities include patient-facing features, patient communications, analytics, and revenue cycle management.
Planet DDS recently acquired Apteryx Imaging, a company with over 20-years of experience providing dental health professionals with advanced diagnostic imaging software. Planet DDS continues to lead in the cloud-software space, now also offering Apteryx XVWeb, a cloud-based imaging software that delivers state-of-the-art clinical image capture, visualization, analysis, backup, and secure data sharing to dentists and oral health specialists.
Trusted by both top DSOs and single location offices looking to scale, Planet DDS offers robust, comprehensive solutions for practices of all sizes. Planet DDS has successfully converted thousands of dental practices from legacy desktop software to the cloud.
To learn more about Planet DDS and Denticon, visit https://www.planetdds.com/.
