Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)

 By Planet Fitness, Inc.

HAMPTON, N.H., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company is participating in three upcoming investor conferences.

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for June 1, 2021 at 11:40 am Eastern Time

Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for June 10, 2021 at 10:15 am Eastern Time.

Jefferies Consumer Conference: Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for June 22, 2021 at 9:10 am Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,146 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-announces-upcoming-conference-participation-301299421.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.