TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Focus on decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) has taken a massive leap over the course of the pandemic. COVID-19 forced an accelerated use of telemedicine, home health options and digital applications to keep studies running. Emerging from COVID-19, the use of decentralized solutions continues to rise worldwide. Although somewhat slower to adopt, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has seen a dramatic shift in elements critical to implementation of decentralized solutions, including emerging clarity in regulatory guidance and greater acceptance of home health services, which will serve as important drivers of accelerated future use of decentralized clinical trials.
As APAC developers continue to explore opportunities to incorporate decentralized clinical trials into their clinical strategies, understanding what is working well in other markets — whether it be with the intent of leveraging to bring their asset into those markets or with an eye toward adapting these best practices to the unique APAC landscape — is key to success.
Register for this webinar to learn best practices for decentralized clinical trials implementation and how these can be applied to APAC trials.
Join Russell Griffith, Decentralized Clinical Trials Manager, Syneos Health; Kevin Wightman, Senior Director, Corporate and Business Development, Illingworth Research Group; and Francesca Scaramozzino, Senior Project Director, Real World Late Phase, Syneos Health, in a live webinar on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11am JST (Japan).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Planning for Implementation of Decentralized Clinical Trials in APAC: A Global Overview.
