SANTA ROSA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plastic Surgery Associates and Allegro Medspa are excited to introduce a new cutting-edge body-contouring device, the EMSCULPT NEO, which is now available at their Sonoma and Marin county locations. Unlike other body sculpting options that require separate devices for fat reduction and muscle procedures and up to 10 separate sessions, the EMSCULPT NEO treats fat and muscle at the same time in a short in-office session.
The EMSCUPT NEO by BTL is the first medical device that combines two technologies, high-intensity electromagnetic (HIFM) energy and novel synchronized radiofrequency (RF) to produce results that are superior to all other body contouring options in both efficacy and efficiency. For the procedure, the patient wears the device for 30 minutes after which the average results produce a 30% visible reduction in fat and a 25% visible reduction in muscle tone.
"This device will be a game changer for our busy clientele, as both men and women can benefit from this cutting-edge technology." Read a statement by Plastic Surgery Associates' Drs. Furnas, Canales and Culbertson. "Never before have we had such an efficient and effective tool to address our patient's body contouring needs. The EMSCULPT NEO is also an excellent non-invasive alternative to surgical fat reduction. We look forward to seeing this amazing technology change our patients' lives for the better."
In recent years, body contouring has exploded in popularity as an alternative to tummy tucks and even working out. Patients looking for quick and long-lasting fat reduction and body sculpting treatment are best suited to treatment with the EMSCULPT NEO body contouring device. The medical professionals at Plastic Surgery Associates describe the device's effects as "revolutionary."
"In a single treatment with the EMSCULPT NEO, patients can feel comfortable and confident to hit the beach or attend a special event." Said the doctors.
About Plastic Surgery Associates
Plastic Surgery Associates is run by internationally known plastic surgeons who lecture and publish extensively about medspas, quality care, and patient safety. Our locations have served Northern California since 1992. At Plastic Surgery Associates, our success is guided by our mission: we strive to add joy to our patients' lives through the most effective plastic surgery treatments available, performed by highly trained and caring staff.
