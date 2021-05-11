PASADENA, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An April 28 article on The Daily Beast reports on plastic surgery rumors circling actor Zac Efron after his recent appearance on Bill Nye's Facebook Watch special. Fans noticed that he looked considerably different, with plumped-up lips and a squarer jaw. Although Efron has remained quiet about the rumors, the article notes that experts have seen an increase in men getting plastic surgery these days. Southern California medical center Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute says that over the last few years, cosmetic treatments have become commonplace for all types of individuals, regardless of background or gender.
Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute says that, while most people might still tend to think of women patients when they hear the phrase "plastic surgery," the reality is that cosmetic procedures are not reserved for any one type of individual. In a time where appearances have real-world effects on one's personal and professional life, the Pasadena-based clinic says that cosmetic procedures can provide an advantage to those in an already competitive field, whether it's the dating world or the job market.
Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute adds that when individuals look and feel great, the confidence boost allows them to perform their absolute best too. It adds that its offerings are not limited to traditional surgeries like breast augmentation or liposuction. The medical group says that some of the most popular cosmetic treatments are small-scale procedures like fillers and injections. Although they are relatively small treatments, the medical clinic says they can provide major benefits for preventing and reducing the telltale signs of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines, though repeat injections are required to maintain the full effect. For both men and women, Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute notes that getting these quick "lunchtime" procedures is as normal for many people these days as visiting the hair salon for a new hairstyle.
No matter the reasons a person chooses to undergo cosmetic treatments or plastic surgery, Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute says that there should be no shame in wanting to improve one's appearance. The medical team comments that even though some may decide to not disclose their treatments (which is completely their prerogative), the fact is that the numbers don't lie — more and more people from all walks of life across the world are choosing to get plastic surgery.
Readers interested in learning more about Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute and its services can call (626) 792-4385 or visit its website at https://huntingtonplasticsurgeryinstitute.com/.
Media Contact
Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute, Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute, (626) 792-4385, info@HuntingtonPlasticSurgeryInstitute.com
SOURCE Huntington Plastic Surgery Institute