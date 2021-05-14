BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 7 article on Allure explores the increasing interest in plastic surgeries and other procedures now that most people are getting vaccinated and preparing to return to a more normal routine. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., known to colleagues and patients simply as Dr. J, says that, while the widely publicized "Zoom boom" was sparked by patients' increased awareness of their facial appearance online, we are now seeing the flip side of the phenomenon as patients are reflecting on their head-to-toe appearance.
Dr. J notes that California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that, except for extremely large gatherings, the mask mandate is likely to be lifted on June 15 as the nation's most populous state fully reopens – a step that seemed difficult to imagine just a few months ago. The good news about plummeting rates of infections from COVID-19 thanks to widespread vaccinations means beaches and pools will be back this summer along with restaurants and nightlife, says Dr. J. That means that many patients are focusing less exclusively on facial procedures and considering body contouring work such as tummy tucks and liposuction, as well as breast augmentations and Dr. J's fat-transfer-based Natural Butt Lift®.
He noted, however, that facial rejuvenation procedures ranging from traditional facelifts and eyelid-lifts to injection-based treatments such as Botox and fillers are still on the menu for a great many patients. As difficult as many people found being forced to look at their faces during online meetings, says Dr. J, many patients are also realizing that the digital filters they had started to rely on aren't going to be available during in-person business meetings and social events.
The Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon cautions, however, that the increasing popularity of plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures means that patients will need to be more cautious than ever when it comes to selecting the right physician as the field becomes ever more competitive. Dr. J says that it's crucial patients only consider board-certified plastic surgeons. He notes that not all plastic surgeons are board certified and that doctors are not legally required to take the additional two years of training required to become plastic surgeons to perform many types of plastic surgery. Dr. J says that plastic surgery in its modern form has been practiced for over a century and it has never been safer or more powerful, but patients still need to be careful if they want to ensure the best outcomes and the highest level of safety.
