LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 30 article on CNN Style surveys the history of plastic surgery, covering the span from the earliest procedures performed by ancient Egyptians to the so-called "Zoom Boom" that began last year. The article notes that, throughout history, many cultures have attempted reconstructive and cosmetic procedures, but it wasn't until advances starting at the turn of the 20th century that plastic surgery became capable of achieving dramatic improvements safely. Los Angeles plastic surgeon Dr. Steven J. Varkony says that it's always been human nature to want to improve one's physical appearance but those of us alive today are lucky to be able to benefit from the most advanced procedures.
Dr. Varkony says that modern plastic surgery is exceptionally safe when performed by a board-certified plastic surgeon, who must complete many years of additional training and examination, as well as passing a rigorous professional examination by peers, before earning the title. More to the point, Dr. Varkony says that plastic surgery has become commonplace because advances in medical equipment and technique have paved the way for ever more powerfully positive outcomes.
The board-certified plastic surgeon offers his hidden scar arm lift surgery as an example. A technique he developed himself. Dr. Varkony says that traditional arm lift surgery tends to leave a long, highly visible scar along the inside of the upper arm that – to some – can sometimes result in a look that is not all that much better than what it replaced. Dr. Varkony says that his method for hidden arm lift surgery requires a horizontal incision made in the armpit instead. This effectively keeps even a faded surgical scar out of public view, even when patients wear short sleeves, he adds.
Dr. Varkony says modern plastic surgery techniques are only half the equation, however. State-of-the-art medical technology furthers a surgeon's ability to craft stunning results. The doctor says that VASER liposculpting is an outstanding example: the VASER system can break down fat deposits at the molecular level using directed, high-powered sound waves. He says this essentially liquefies fat, allowing for a higher volume of extraction and more precise results.
Based in Encino in the heart of San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, Dr. Varkony serves patients from throughout Southern California and beyond, including Beverly Hills, Westwood, Santa Monica, Brentwood, as well as SFV communities including Studio City, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana, and Woodland Hills.
