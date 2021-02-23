SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, today announced the addition of driver-focused health and wellness app, Rolling Strong, to its marketplace of industry-leading apps. Through this partnership, fleets will be able to offer Rolling Strong to their drivers, in support of a fleet's mission to keep their drivers more healthy, alert and focused. As with any solution in the Platform Science marketplace, fleets have the flexibility and freedom to choose any app at any time. The addition of Rolling Strong to the growing Platform Science marketplace highlights how leveraging technology can vastly grow a healthy driver community, and ultimately, improve safety all around.
"The health, wellness and satisfaction of the drivers who transport every aspect of our lives is a crucial component to ensuring fleets are successful and our economy stays afloat," said Thomas Colby, SVP Partner Ecosystem of Platform Science. "Our technology makes it possible for third party apps, such as Rolling Strong, to be integrated onto the systems of all our fleet partners, and we'll continue to add more apps that serve drivers and meet their specific needs on and off the road."
The Rolling Strong health and wellness mobile app offers features that drivers can always have at hand, wherever their mobile device is located, including:
- Nutrition Guidance including meal suggestions and predictive nutrition based on location, truck stop, restaurant and food item search capabilities, as well as daily food logging with calorie counts and targets
- Exercise Programs with guided workout routines, designed to be done anywhere without the need for a gym, based on personalized preferences with duration and intensity choices, and daily step tracking with an integrated wearable activity tracker
- Sleep time and pattern tracking with an integrated wearable activity tracker, and CPAP integration
- Personal Health Records including biometric data from physicians, wellness coaches or health check stations
- DOT certification reminders when medical evaluations are due and when medical certificates need to be renewed
- The ability to connect with a wellness coach
Leading fleets, including Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT), have used the Rolling Strong app across its fleet to ensure the health and wellness of its drivers.
"At MVT, we are pleased with having Rolling Strong as our driver's wellness program," said Royal Jones, president of Mesilla Valley Transportation. "Rolling Strong provides a platform and service that focuses on the health and wellbeing of drivers. Our drivers can check their weight and vitals at each of our terminals. It lets them know upfront if their blood pressure is high and indicates if there may be other health concerns that need to be addressed. Having the app and a wellness coach talk to our drivers about proper diet and fun new ways to exercise while on the road is priceless. These things are just extra care that we can give our drivers to make them feel better about their health and job at MVT."
"We are encouraged to have a partner like Platform Science who recognizes the importance of making driver health tools available," said Stephen Kane, president of Rolling Strong. "As a former professional driver, I especially appreciate the approach Platform Science is taking to provide meaningful apps for drivers on one device. Today, more than ever considering the driver shortage, an aging workforce and now the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to support the long term health of the driver population. Rolling Strong is glad to be joining with Platform Science to make its mobile wellness app available through their platform to support driver health and safety."
The Rolling Strong app will be available in the Platform Science marketplace by the end of 2021.
ABOUT PLATFORM SCIENCE
Platform Science is an IoT technology company that empowers enterprise fleets to take control of their technology on one user-friendly platform. Founded in 2015, Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, a process previously defined by fragmented architectures and proprietary protocols. The platform offers flexibility and delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve.For more information, visit http://www.platformscience.com.
ABOUT ROLLING STRONG
The provider of driver wellness programs for transportation companies and their drivers and owner-operators, Rolling Strong promotes behavior change and provides support in the areas of Nutrition, Fitness, Sleep, Stress Management and Weight Management. Driven by its mission to reverse the declining health of America's CDL Drivers and get them home safely, the company offers in-terminal and on-the-road solutions that target health improvement. Its customizable programs include the Rolling Strong App for drivers and administrative reporting capabilities to help carriers and drivers improve compliance with CDL medical requirements and to implement and manage their wellness initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rollingstrong.com.
Media Contact
Susan Fall, LaunchIt PR, 8584901050, susan@launchitpr.com
SOURCE Platform Science